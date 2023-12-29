Newcastle striker target has ‘played his last game’ for Serie A club, as second source confirms Ashworth hunt

Newcastle United are reportedly hoping to add another centre-forward to their ranks in January, and a Serie A star is in line to move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe can currently rely on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson up front. Both are great strikers who have a keen eye for goal, with Isak managing 10 goals so far this season and Wilson hitting eight.

Since moving from Real Sociedad to Newcastle in August last year, Isak has managed to usurp Wilson and become Howe’s main focal point in attack. But whenever he is injured or needs a rest, the latter comes into the team and normally does a fantastic job.

However, Wilson is now 31 years old, which means Newcastle could probably do with finding a younger striker who can provide competition and cover for Isak in the long run.

Plus, if Newcastle want to become regular title challengers, it could be argued that they need to land another quality goalscorer. Just look at Liverpool, who can rely on Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota up front, or Arsenal, who hope to sign Ivan Toney so he can compete with both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

For Newcastle, this is where Salernitana ace Boulaye Dia comes in. Earlier this week, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio revealed that Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is interested in a triple deal for Salernitana stars Dia, Lorenzo Pirola and Lassana Coulibaly.

Pirola is a 21-year-old centre-back who has won a host of caps for Italy’s U21 side, while Coulibaly is a 27-year-old central midfielder who represents Mali on the international stage.

But out of the three players, Dia is the man Newcastle are most interested in. The attacker was in great form last season, registering 16 goals and six assists in 33 games. He has struggled this term, scoring just four times in 14 outings, but Newcastle view this as simply a blip in form.

Newcastle in for Boulaye Dia

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are definitely interested in Dia, Pirola and Coulibaly. And they have been given a particular boost when it comes to their pursuit of Dia.

The report states that he may have ‘played his last game’ for Salernitana. He is currently trying to recover from a minor injury in time to represent Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations next month. But if the 27-year-old fails to make it back to full fitness in time, then he could secure a transfer to Newcastle later in January.

While Newcastle are the latest side to express an interest in Dia, they could be joined by several Premier League rivals in making a bid for him. Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United have all been linked with moves for him previously.

