Jose Mourinho hopes to become the next Newcastle manager

Jose Mourinho is hoping to return to the Premier League by swapping Fenerbahce for Newcastle United, according to a bombshell report.

Mourinho caused a huge stir in the summer when he became the new Fenerbahce boss, having been a free agent since his departure from Roma in January. So far, the Portuguese icon has helped Fenerbahce win seven of their 10 Super Lig games, putting them in third spot.

The Turkish giants sit 21st out of 36 teams in the Europa League standings, having won one of their four matches.

Fenerbahce fans are delighted the club has managed to snare one of the best managers of all time, but the move could be short-lived.

As per The Guardian, Mourinho ‘wants the Newcastle job’ if he leaves Fenerbahce in the near future.

Mourinho feels he has ‘unfinished business’ in England after previous spells at Chelsea (x2), Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 61-year-old has had several clashes with referees while in charge of Fenerbahce, one of several factors which have caused him to become ‘unhappy’.

Mourinho is already ‘eyeing other opportunities’ and has asked intermediaries to tell him if Newcastle consider making a managerial change.

Mourinho already knows Newcastle chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan, as the pair met at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

The two-time Champions League winner has also made hints that he wants to return to the Prem.

Following Fenerbahce’s 1-1 draw with Man Utd, during which Mourinho was sent off, the coach said he would like to manage ‘at the bottom in England’. The main reason for this is that he would not have to deal with UEFA referees and regulations.

Howe put on alert by Mourinho stance

Current Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is not under immediate pressure of being sacked. Although, his exit would not come as a complete shock.

The Englishman has previously fallen out with sporting director Paul Mitchell over transfers. He lost two key allies in Amanda ­Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi when the pair left Newcastle.

Plus, Newcastle’s ambitious owners want the team to qualify for the Champions League every season, and if this does not happen then a change could be made.

Mourinho being named as Howe’s replacement would be an emotional move. Mourinho worked under Newcastle icon Sir Bobby Robson at Barcelona and was even offered the chance to become his assistant at St James’ Park in September 2000.

Newcastle news: Shearer advice; Guehi alternative

Meanwhile, Newcastle hero Alan Shearer has urged the club to consider a blockbuster move for Viktor Gyokeres.

Shearer wants Newcastle to ‘target the best’, and Gyokeres fits into that category after notching 23 goals in just 17 games for Sporting CP so far this term.

You can read exactly what Shearer had to say here.

Newcastle have long been admirers of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, though they are starting to identify other targets who will be easier to sign.

The Magpies look set to battle Liverpool for Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade.

He could cost half of Guehi’s price tag, too.