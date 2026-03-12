Newcastle United are open to selling Tino Livramento this summer, and intermediaries have been briefed to bring potential deals to the table, with sources informing TEAMtalk of the two-pronged reason why the Magpies are now ready to cash in on the Manchester City target.

The 23-year-old England international has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young full-backs in Europe, and Newcastle are aware that significant interest is building ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that while the Magpies are not actively pushing Livramento out the door, figures in the market have been informed that offers will be considered if they reach the level the club expects.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Newcastle would demand a world-record fee for a full-back to sanction a sale – and a figure understood to be in excess of £60million is seen as achievable for the three-times capped England star.

Manchester City remain firmly in pole position for the defender, having first shown strong interest in him last summer. Pep Guardiola’s side are long-term admirers and continue to monitor his situation closely.

However, City are not alone. Sources confirm that other Premier League clubs have also been alerted to the possibility that Livramento could be available, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Livramento, a former Chelsea academy product, still has just over two years remaining on his current contract at St James’ Park. Newcastle have been working on a prospective new deal for some time, but negotiations stalled last year, and there has been little progress in recent months.

With that situation unresolved, TEAMtalk has learned why the Magpies are increasingly open to his potential sale…

Sources reveal why Newcastle are open to Livramento sale

In light of that, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has explained how the full-back’s potential sale could help protect the futures of other key stars within the squad.

Midfield pair Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, along with winger Anthony Gordon, have all been linked with moves away, and Newcastle know that a major transfer fee for Livramento could ease financial pressures and allow them to retain other core players.

And Bailey, having spoken to multiple sources close to the situation, have confirmed that the market around Livramento is beginning to gather pace.

“It is clear that Newcastle in an ideal world would tie down Livramento to a new contract, but that is not currently on the horizon, and as such, it is no surprise to see the market being ‘hyped’ up somewhat,” Bailey explained.

“If you are going to sell, all prospective buyers need to know, and whilst Newcastle themselves are not pushing him out of the door, far from it, they are aware that interest is being drummed up.”

Bailey added that Manchester City remain the strongest suitors, but several other clubs could also enter the race depending on how their own squad planning develops.

City were always there and still are, they truly love Livramento – but there is a case that Arsenal, Liverpool and United could all be in the market for a new right-back this summer.

“I’m even told to keep an eye on the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain; there is an acceptance around far and wide that Livramento is the best young full-back in Europe.”

With interest mounting across both the Premier League and the continent, Livramento is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing defensive names to watch in the upcoming summer transfer window.

