Newcastle are expected to be active in what remains of the transfer window, with Eddie Howe reportedly prioritising the signing of a new centre-back and winger.

On the centre-back front, the Magpies have just seen a bid of £65m including add-ons rejected for top target Marc Guehi, so could be forced to bring in an alternative.

As previously reported, Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez are two potential options.

Newcastle’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell is also scouring the market for wingers amid the uncertainty surrounding Miguel Almiron, who has been heavily linked with moves to Saudi Arabia or MLS.

Barcelona winger Ferran Torres has admirers behind the scenes at St James’ Park, suggesting Newcastle could try and bring him and Christensen from the Camp Nou.

The former Manchester City man joined the Catalans in a £46m deal in January 2022. He’s made 116 appearances for them since, scoring 25 goals and making 13 assists.

Torres has plenty of experience at the highest level and could be an ideal signing for Newcastle as they aim to break back into the top four.

Newcastle prepare bid for Barcelona forward

Barcelona ARE looking to sell several players this summer due to their ongoing financial problems and that could play into Newcastle’s hands.

According to Pete O’Rourke, Newcastle are preparing to submit an ‘attractive offer’ for Torres before the transfer deadline.

Barca are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the 24-year-old this summer. However, the Magpies could be frustrated as he ‘isn’t overly fussed’ about returning to the Premier League.

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is another confirmed target for Newcastle but the Blues have slapped a huge price tag on him, making a move unlikely.

Chelsea are willing to sell Madueke but only for an eye-watering £60m – a surprisingly high price tag for a player who’s only just started his Premier League journey.

The 22-year-old joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven for £29m in January last year and he’s made 46 appearances to date for them, scoring nine goals in the process.

Torres, on the other hand, is reportedly available for around €30m (approx. £25.5m) and it will be interesting to see how much Newcastle are willing to spend on him.

They are acutely aware about the need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), so are reluctant to splash out huge sums on new players.

