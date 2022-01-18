Newcastle have launched a €30million (£25m) bid for Atalanta and Colombia forward Duvan Zapata, according to a report.

The Magpies have already strengthened their attack this month with the arrival of Chris Wood. The New Zealander cost £25m from Burnley, and the transfer has the added benefit of weakening a relegation rival.

However, Newcastle’s plan is to add another striker to their ranks amid Callum Wilson’s injury. The goalscorer could be out until March after going down with a calf issue against Manchester United on December 27.

According to the Daily Record, Eddie Howe’s side have made contact with Atalanta over their star man. They are willing to pay more than £25m for Zapata, who is on 12 goals and seven assists from 22 matches this campaign.

The Serie A outfit are willing to sell, but only for the right price. Their valuation sits at €45m (£37.6m), which means Newcastle may have to return with a better offer before the transfer window closes.

An added boost for the Tyneside club is Zapata’s stance on a transfer. According to the report, he is willing to move to St James’ Park, should the two clubs agree a fee. The switch would give Zapata his first shot at the Premier League.

The 30-year-old, who mainly operates down the middle, has been a nightmare for defenders in Italy since moving to Atalanta in July 2018, originally on loan. He bagged 15 league goals in 2020-21, helping the club to finish above Juventus and in third.

Zapata also has plenty of Champions League experience. He hit three strikes in Atalanta’s final three group games earlier this term, although they ultimately failed to get out of Group F.

Newcastle could be about to add an exciting striker to their ranks, although they will need to return with an improved bid first.

Duvan Zapata to be followed by towering defender

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also in the mix to land Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce, according to a report.

Szalai has been on Chelsea’s radar for a while now, with reports even suggesting the two clubs have sorted out a deal.

Fenerbahce have moved to quash those claims, although the 6ft 3in centre-back could yet move to the Premier League.

Sky Sports claim Newcastle and West Ham are both ready to compete with Chelsea for Szalai’s signature.

Howe wants a new partner for Jamaal Lascelles amid concerns over the likes of Ciaran Clark and Fabian Schar. David Moyes, meanwhile, is looking for defensive reinforcements after injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

The Hungary international will apparently cost £17m, which is not too much for a defender of his quality.

