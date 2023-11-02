Newcastle to succeed where Liverpool failed, as second source confirms Howe pursuit of star Klopp loves

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may have to watch on as one of his transfer targets heads a Premier League rival, as Newcastle United are interested in snapping up Spain U21 starlet Gabri Veiga.

Liverpool were eager to sign the playmaker in the summer as part of their midfield rebuild. At one point, it was even claimed that former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez – now in charge Celta Vigo – could help to engineer a deal between the two clubs for Veiga.

The Reds missed out on the transfer though as Veiga instead went on to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli in a hugely surprising move. While most players who have headed to the Middle East are coming towards the end of their careers, Veiga is just getting started as he is only 21 years old.

Veiga soon stated that he did not move to Al Ahli for the money, as he was enticed by the great players he could play alongside. Indeed, Veiga is now a team-mate of Liverpool hero Roberto Firmino and former Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez, among others.

So far, the exciting central midfielder has made nine appearances for Al Ahli and registered two assists, though he is yet to score his first goal.

But Veiga might not be playing in the Saudi Pro League for long. On Monday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that he is on Newcastle’s shortlist as they try to replace Sandro Tonali after his 10-month betting ban was confirmed.

TEAMtalk understands that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have made it clear that they are ready to sanction deals between Newcastle and Saudi teams in January.

Sport Witness have now provided an update on Veiga’s situation, while citing reports emerging from Spain. They state that Newcastle have ‘set their sights’ on Veiga after identifying him as an ideal candidate to replace Tonali in the starting eleven.

Newcastle to replace Tonali with Veiga – report

While Veiga is ‘satisfied’ in Saudi Arabia, Newcastle are hoping to tempt him into his first stint in the Premier League. Manager Eddie Howe has ‘expressed interest’ in the possible capture.

The report adds that Newcastle and Al Ahli having the same owners is expected to ‘pave the way’ for an agreement to be reached. It is possible that Newcastle could snare Veiga on an initial loan deal that includes the option for them to buy if he impresses. The Magpies are also interested in former Wolves skipper Ruben Neves, who is currently at Al Ahli’s rivals Al Hilal.

It is possible that Liverpool were planning to return with another approach for Veiga in 2024, having missed out on him over the summer. While Klopp can now rely on the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, he could probably still do with one more midfielder adding to his squad.

As Klopp is a huge fan of Veiga, the Celta Vigo academy graduate is likely to emerge as a prime target for the Reds next summer. But Liverpool are at serious risk of being beaten to his services by Newcastle, with a January switch to St James’ Park on the cards.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are leading major European teams such as Sevilla and Porto in the hunt for a Santos ace, TEAMtalk understands.