Sudden Newcastle twist as three Saudi clubs queue up for star who’s only just agreed new contract

Despite a new contract with Newcastle United recently being announced, Callum Wilson has been lined up for a transfer to Saudi Arabia, according to a report.

Earlier this month, Wilson extended his contract with Newcastle until the end of next season. In that time, he is hoping to climb to second in the club’s goalscoring chart of the Premier League era. However, it is now being claimed that all might not be as it seems.

According to talkSPORT, Wilson has been identified as someone else who could move to the Saudi Pro League. Several top talents have moved to the Middle East this year, including Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle themselves.

The obvious connection is that Newcastle are majority owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which also controls four of the main clubs in the Pro League.

talkSPORT now claims Wilson is being pursued by three Saudi clubs. The identities of two are unclear, but one is said to be Al-Qadsiah, which is intriguing because they are currently in the Saudi second division and are not under the PIF wing.

Robbie Fowler is Al-Qadsiah’s manager and is expected to lead them to promotion to the Pro League next year, after which they would be expected to embark on their own major recruitment drive.

Some of the international names already in the Al-Qadsiah squad are former Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power, former West Bromwich Albion striker Mbaye Diagne, ex-Watford winger Andre Carillo, recent Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles and ex-Fulham forward Luciano Vietto.

Wilson still envisaging Newcastle future

Wilson’s own stance on a move to Saudi Arabia remains unclear. When his new deal with Newcastle was announced, it seemed evident how happy he is at St. James’ Park.

“It’s a fantastic football club,” he told nufc.co.uk. “I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to be to being a part of that.

“We’ve got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.”

After scoring in their 8-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday, Wilson now has 42 goals from 89 games for the club.