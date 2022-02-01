The agent of Lille defender Sven Botman has insisted that it is “not a disaster” that his client stayed in France instead of signing for Newcastle.

The Magpies began the transfer window in impressive fashion, snapping up Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. Indeed, they bolstered their defence and attack in a double swoop.

However, manager Eddie Howe made a centre-back his next vital target to bolster his back line further.

Newcastle have eventually signed Brighton’s Dan Burn in a £13million deal. However, he was not their top target.

In fact, Netherlands Under-21 international Botman was the man they wanted at the start of the month. Newcastle reportedly submitted three bids to Lille, the third worth £33.4million.

However, Lille stood firm and the Ligue 1 club’s president Olivier Letang confirmed that Botman would be staying in France.

The player’s agent has subsequently insisted that Botman, who has played a key role for Lille in the French top flight and Champions League this season, has not made a bad decision by staying put.

“He stays in France. Well, he’s not leaving this winter, no,” the agent told Voetbal International.

“There was indeed a lot of interest. There were also bids from several clubs, but ultimately no club was able to meet the asking price that Lille have in their head.

“No price was ever mentioned, and now they have decided simply not to sell him.

“They [Lille] have become champions and are now playing Champions League. It’s only his second season in a top league at a nice club, so it’s not a disaster to stay.”

Botman has played 15 Ligue 1 games this season either side of a groin injury. Lille, who won the French top-flight title last season, currently sit 10th and are fighting for a top-four place.

They are currently in the Champions League and face Chelsea in the last 16. Indeed, they finished top of Group G ahead of RB Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg.

Botman confirms Newcastle transfer interest

Botman was the man Newcastle originally wanted to bolster their back line.

After a deal for him broke down, they went after Sevilla’s Diego Carlos. However, after making a number of bids, the Brazil international eventually stayed put in Spain.

From there, Newcastle had interest in a number of other players. However, they have settled on Brighton man Burn as they look to avoid relegation.

Botman intriguingly told Ziggo Sport that he expects to make a move away from Lille next summer.

He said: “I can confirm both Newcastle and AC Milan were concrete options this winter.

“Both were good options for me. I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer.”

Botman signed for Lille straight from Ajax’s academy in July 2020.