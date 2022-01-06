Newcastle have moved on from a deal for Sven Botman following reiterations from Lille that they are unwilling to sell the defender, a report has claimed.

The Magpies’ first transfer window under their new Saudi-led consortium of owners is in full swing. Indeed, the club have acted swiftly to agree a deal for Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier.

Elsewhere in their defence, centre-back is also a concern for Newcastle.

Netherlands Under-21 international Botman has emerged as one of manager Eddie Howe’s prime targets. The 21-year-old, who moved to France from Ajax last summer, played a starring role in his side’s Ligue 1 title triumph in his debut campaign.

However, Lille do not want to sell Botman following departures in the past two seasons for some of their other top stars. Indeed, Victor Osimhen, Boubakary Soumare and Gabriel have all left in that time frame.

Newcastle have supposedly had a £30million bid for Botman rejected as the French club stand firm.

According to The Times, Newcastle – now led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – have therefore walked away from a deal for the centre-back.

Instead, the Magpies are reportedly looking into a deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.-

Newcastle close to Trippier, also want Botman Everything looks in place for Newcastle to sign Trippier from Atletico.

The former Bristol City man, 23, moved to the south coast in July 2019 – where he worked under Howe for one season – and he has racked up 71 appearances for the Cherries.

This season, meanwhile, he has played 20 of the club’s 26 Championship matches, captaining the team on 15 occasions.

As such, Kelly has played a crucial role in helping Bournemouth reach the top of the table. They sit three points clear of second-placed Fulham.

What’s more, Kelly’s presence has meant Bournemouth have shown reluctance to let him go in January. Indeed, they do not want to damage their promotion push.

Botman, Kelly two of numerous Newcastle targets

As for other defensive targets, though, Newcastle are supposedly looking at Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

The 28-year-old has become one of the top defenders in La Liga since moving from French side Nantes in 2019.

He has had links with a Premier League move before, including to Liverpool.

But Newcastle’s new regime have also now joined the hunt, according to newspaper reports.