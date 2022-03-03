Newcastle still have hope of signing Sven Botman despite AC Milan agreeing a contract for the Lille defender, a report has claimed.

The Magpies made the Dutchman their top defensive target in the January transfer window. However, Lille rejected Newcastle’s advances, which supposedly included a £29.2million bid.

Despite Botman having a contract until the summer of 2025, the landscape over his future has already shifted.

Lille president Olivier Letang recently admitted that he would discuss the player’s future at the end of the campaign. Furthermore, Botman’s agent has insisted that their client is ready for a “step higher”.

While Newcastle have had long-term interest in Botman, so too have Tottenham.

AC Milan are a third club who want the 22-year-old centre-back and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A club have advanced towards a deal for him.

Indeed, Milan have reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Botman and his agent. The contract will be worth €3.5million (£2.9million) per season, inflated to around €5million (£4.1million) amid Italy’s tax laws.

Nevertheless, Milan still have to agree a transfer fee with Lille for Botman.

And that is where Newcastle hope to swoop in and turn the tables over the defender’s future.

Gazzetta dello Sport notes that Milan’s transfer negotiations with Lille stalled at the €30million (£25million) mark. However, Newcastle can offer a much better deal following their Saudi-led takeover.

As a result, manager Eddie Howe and club chiefs still have hope of signing Botman despite Milan’s advances.

Botman moved to Lille in July 2020 following his breakthrough at Ajax. Since then, he has played 72 matches for the French club. Last term, he played all-but one top-flight game to help Lille to the Ligue 1 title.

This term, meanwhile, he has continued to impress either side of a groin injury.

Botman would prove solid Newcastle signing

Newcastle ended up signing Dan Burn from Brighton to bolster their centre-back ranks.

The 29-year-old, a boyhood Newcastle fan, has impressed with his desire and Premier League know-how at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

However, Botman has also become a leader at the heart of the Lille defence.

And at 22, he would represent a fantastic longer-term option for Newcastle as they look to move up the top flight after their takeover.

Elsewhere, the Magpies are also reportedly after another Ligue 1 talent in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.