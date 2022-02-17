Newcastle are planning another ambitious move for Sven Botman which would wreck AC Milan’s chances of an eye-catching double swoop, reports have claimed.

The Magpies came through the January transfer window largely happy with their five signings. Indeed, after spending over £90million, they bolstered every outfield area of their team.

In defence, Kieran Trippier arrived at right-back, but he faces a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury. Meanwhile, former Brighton centre-back Dan Burn moved to his boyhood club.

Still, Burn was not Newcastle’s top central defender target. They initially tried to sign Lille star Botman before a deal failed to materialise. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old reportedly felt keen to move to St James’ Park after Trippier moved there.

Botman’s Lille contract expires in 2025, but it looks likely he could move on in the summer transfer window.

As well as Newcastle, though, Calciomercato has claimed that Serie A side Milan want his signature as part of a double swoop on Lille.

Indeed, they are also aiming to sign midfielder Renato Sanches this summer too. The double deal will reportedly cost as much as €60million (£50million).

However, the Newcastle Chronicle has conversely claimed that the Magpies are ready to ‘go into battle’ with Milan for Botman.

Newcastle and Tottenham on alert as Lille say Botman will leave Newcastle and Tottenham will look for Sven Botman this summer as Lille hint player will leave

Eddie Howe’s club, with financier Amanda Staveley at the helm, know they can offer the player the best salary. The only concern, though, is whether Botman – who won Ligue 1 with Lille last season – sees relegation-battling Newcastle as a good fit.

The newspaper claims that ‘there was a feeling’ in January that Botman did not want to move to St James’ Park.

Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag? Which coach looks the best option for Manchester United?

Tottenham are a third team who are monitoring the Netherlands Under-21 international’s situation closely.

They have recently emerged as a transfer suitor for Botman, but their interest is seemingly not as concrete as Milan’s and Newcastle’s.

Botman may be swayed by Newcastle resurgence

Newcastle manager Howe came into the club in a perilous position.

However, they have won three Premier League games in a row and now sit four points above the bottom three.

January signings Burn and Trippier have proved vital in that recent resurgence.

As a result, if Botman – as according to the Newcastle Chronicle report – did not seem keen on moving there last month, he may have been inspired more by their recent results.