Newcastle already have their sights set on a superb summer coup, and the agent of a primary target has provided an update that will be music to their ears, per reports.

Newcastle sought to spend big at centre-back in the January window. The Magpies pushed hard to sign either Lille’s Sven Botman or Sevilla’s Diego Carlos. However, despite their untold riches, Newcastle ultimately wound up adding Brighton’s Dan Burn to their ranks in a £13m deal.

Nonetheless, Newcastle are likely to go even bigger in the summer than the £85m they forked out last month.

Dutch centre-back Botman was recently named by the Mirror as someone Newcastle would reignite their interest in next time round.

That has now been corroborated by the Athletic (via Goal), who reveal irons are already in the fire.

They state Newcastle are ‘already drawing up plans’ to add the 22-year-old to their ranks. A reported offer worth £33.4m was rejected for Botman in January. Common sense would dictate a bid of at least that amount will be required in the summer.

Botman’s agent sets pulses racing

However, if the comments of Botman’s agent are anything to go by, Newcastle have an excellent chance of securing the defender.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International (via InsideFutbol), Botman’s agent, Nikkie Bruinenberg, stoked the fires over a summer switch.

“The great thing about Sven is that he is a boy who makes his own choices and charts his own path”, said Bruinenberg.

“After his spell at SC Heerenveen, he could have taken his chance to return to Ajax, because he had just extended there. Instead, he decided to go to Lille and embark on an adventure there.

“In hindsight, that sounds very logical, but you have to take dare as a young player. That way of thinking will continue to guide him in the future.

“He is ready for a step higher in the summer, AC Milan and Newcastle United are very nice clubs.”

Post-deadline Newcastle exit on the cards?

Meanwhile, Jamal Lewis will not be able to play for Newcastle United for the rest of the season – leading to links with a transfer to Turkey.

Following their January spending spree, The Daily Express writes that Lewis will be omitted from Newcastle’s 25-man squad list for the rest of the season. He has not played for the Magpies since mid-December.

Now, following the loan addition of fellow left-back Matt Targett, there is no room for Lewis. Therefore, he faces the prospect of not playing until next season. There could yet be a solution to keep him involved. The report reminds that Trabzonspor are interested in taking him to Turkey.

Those links first emerged in October, but no deal was done in January. Still, it is possible that Lewis could be on the move this winter, since the window is still open in Turkey until February 8th. Now 24 years old, a move abroad is something Lewis may wish to consider. If not, he risks his career stagnating further.

They offered him the chance to stay in England when Birmingham City made a loan offer to take him to the Championship in January.

However, the Northern Ireland international rejected the proposal. As such, a move to Turkey will be his only option if he is to exit St James’ Park.

