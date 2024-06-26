Exclusive: Newcastle ‘in talks’ over Callum Wilson exit as Eddie Howe takes action to avoid Isak transfer

Newcastle are set for a busy summer as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/24 and have a lot of work to do on both incomings and outgoings.

Eddie Howe’s side have had challenges holding onto their star players with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak being targeted by top sides.

Chelsea have opened talks with Newcastle over centre-forward Isak as they know they’re under pressure to sell players before they submit their accounts on Sunday.

TEAMtalk sources say, however, that the Magpies are doing all they can to keep Isak and are keen to offload fellow striker Callum Wilson instead.

We can exclusively reveal that the 32-year-old is of interest to sides in England, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle are working behind the scenes to secure Wilson’s sale and hope for a ‘decent fee’ to give them wiggle room in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

As we have previously reported, Wilson is one of the players Howe is willing to part ways with.

Newcastle hold talks over Callum Wilson exit

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Newcastle have held ‘preliminary conversations’ with clubs regarding Wilson, including some from the Saudi Pro League.

There is yet to be confirmation whether a move to Saudi appeals to Wilson but sources admit the opportunity to earn huge wages ‘would be hard to turn down.’

Wilson joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 for £20 million and has scored 48 goals in 108 appearances for his side.

He has however missed a lot of football due to numerous injuries that have kept him sidelined for 85 games during his time at St James’ Park.

Wilson’s high wages of £46,000 per week and the fact that he’s past his peak make him a sellable asset and TEAMtalk understands he could generate over £15m for Newcastle this summer.

The forward has just 12 months remaining on his contract and there is no sign of a renewal on the horizon.

Howe is a huge fan of Wilson and his abilities and the pair have a strong relationship. However, the manager has told the Newcastle board that he needs players who are available every week and the England international does not fit into that category.

A good injury record is something the Magpies’ recruitment chiefs are therefore looking for prior to signing any more new players.