Howe wants close Liverpool friend he held surprise Anfield meeting with at Newcastle

Eddie Howe wants his close friend and Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to take over at Newcastle United, according to a report.

The search to find Howe took a number of weeks on Tyneside, and now another extensive hunt is on for their other vacant role. With a very new look feel at St James’ Park, there is a conscious effort being made to ensure the new man is the right fit.

And Howe, who will be working closely with the sporting director, is taking a keen involvement.

According to the Northern Echo, the former AFC Bournemouth boss wants a reunion with Reds chief Edwards.

The pair first met at Portsmouth in the early 2000s. Howe was still in his playing days, while Edwards was a performance analyst for the south-coast side.

Since then they have remained good friends. So much so that they met at Anfield for Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid last week.

Howe being on Merseyside stirred up conversation about him going to Everton and Rafael Benitez taking the Newcastle role, which of course was not the case.

It seems Howe is especially eager to get Edwards on board so he can rely on his transfer prowess. Signings could be crucial to the Magpies’ Premier League future.

The new manager isn’t very experienced with big dealings. In stark contrast, Edwards has grown a massive reputation for his on Merseyside.

He has masterminded the signings of key Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

His current contract is up at the end of the season. The Reds still hold out hope that he will sign a new deal with them, as per the Liverpool Echo.

However, Amanda Staveley’s advisory group are said to have a number of strong contacts within the Liverpool hierarchy. And their new project could be a very tempting next venture for him.

Clear path to Edwards

Edwards has recently been touted as an option for RB Leipzig too, who are also looking to fill their sporting director role.

However, the German club public announced that they would not be looking to poach him. He was deemed to be an unsuitable candidate.

“Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director,” Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told DAZN (via the Liverpool Echo).

“The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction.”

READ MORE: Newcastle remain ‘unbroken’ on €40m former target to shore up problem position