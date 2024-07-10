Exclusive: Newcastle star targeted for Saudi transfer amid Eddie Howe feud

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is a target for several Saudi Pro League clubs in this summer’s transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Several Premier League shot-stoppers, including Ederson, Alisson and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer and Dubravka is also on that wanted list of targets.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on Tuesday that Al-Nassr have held talks over deals for both Ederson and Alisson, with a resolution expected in the next week.

Dubravka faces an uncertain future at Newcastle with the Magpies having brought in two new goalkeepers in Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy this summer.

The arrivals of Vlachodimos and Ruddy have pushed Dubravka down the pecking order and effectively rendered him fourth-choice keeper at St James’ Park.

Dubravka is entering the final year of his contract at Newcastle and TEAMtalk understands the club will not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in for him as they are well stocked in the goalkeeping department.

The news has alerted several sides in the Saudi Pro League who as mentioned, are aiming to strengthen their goalkeeping options when the transfer window reopens later this month.

Dubravka ‘doesn’t care’ if he leaves Newcastle

Dubravka was a regular for Newcastle in the second half of last season following an injury to the club’s first-choice keeper Nick Pope.

The 35-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies across 2023/24, recording eight clean sheets in the process.

Newcastle are keen to get players who aren’t part of their long-term plans sold and Dubravka has been deemed surplus to requirements by Eddie Howe.

The shot-stopper impressed at this summer’s Euros, helping Slovakia reach the knock-out stages of the tournament for the first time in their history before their agonising extra-time defeat to England in the last 16.

Dubravka joined Newcastle from Czech side Sparta Prague in 2018 and has made 163 appearances for the Magpies, keeping 46 clean sheets.

It remains to be seen whether he’s open to joining a Saudi club but the wages on offer in the Gulf State are likely to be higher than anywhere else.

Talks will be held with Dubravka’s entourage in the near future as Newcastle will hope to generate a decent fee from his sale, which they can reinvest in their own signings.

Dubravka suggested in a recent interview that he’s been left frustrated by the Magpies’ signing of new keepers, adding that he ‘doesn’t care’ if he’s sold by Howe.

“If I’m honest, I don’t care what happens anymore,” Dubravka said.

“I defended my place and did my best for the club. If they decide to bring someone else, I won’t influence it anymore.”