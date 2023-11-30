The 10 most expensive transfers Newcastle United have made since Saudi owners PIF took charge

Since being purchased by a Saudi-led consortium in October 2021, Newcastle United have made a number of big-money signings.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) have allowed Eddie Howe to spend over £400million on new players and Newcastle have enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last two years.

Using figures from the BBC, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most expensive signings that Newcastle have made since the current owners took over. We’ve only used the initial transfer fees and haven’t taken into account any potential add-ons.

Note: Joelinton and Joe Willock are among Newcastle’s top 10 most expensive deals of all time but they were signed before the Saudi owners bought the club.

10. Dan Burn – £13m

Newcastle sought to bolster their defensive options in January 2022 and targeted Sven Botman, Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile.

After those moves failed to materialise, they switched their attention to Burn and agreed a £13million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 31-year-old initially played at centre-back before moving across to left-back, and he has become a fan-favourite at St James’ Park.

“He’s been gigantic for us since he signed, for lots of different reasons as I have continually said,” Eddie Howe told reporters. “His character, his determination to win, his experience and his versatility as well.”

9. Matt Targett – £15m

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Aston Villa, Targett joined Newcastle on an initial loan deal in January 2022.

The left-back produced some impressive performances in the second half of the 2021/22 season and the Magpies activated their option to sign him permanently.

But he lost his place in the starting XI in the 2022/23 season as Dan Burn became Eddie Howe’s preferred left-back option.

The 28-year-old slipped further down the pecking order following the arrival of Lewis Hall, who signed on an initial loan that includes an obligation to buy for £28million in 2024.

8. Chris Wood – £25m

Newcastle signed Wood from Burnley in January 2022 by triggering the £25million release clause in his contract.

The New Zealand international failed to justify that price tag, scoring just five goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle still recouped some of their money as he joined Nottingham Forest on loan in January 2023 and that move was made permanent for £15million.

7= Sven Botman – £32m

Having failed to sign Botman from Lille in January 2022, Newcastle reignited their interest in the centre-back a few months later.

They fought off competition from AC Milan and agreed to pay Lille an initial £32million and another £2.5million in potential add-ons.

He struck up a formidable centre-back partnership with Fabian Schar in 2022/23, helping Howe’s side finish fourth in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is physically strong, comfortable on the ball and has all the tools to lead Newcastle’s backline for the next decade.

7= Tino Livramento – £32m

In the summer of 2023, Newcastle identified Livramento as a long-term successor to Kieran Trippier and they agreed a deal with Southampton.

The right-back – who came through the academy at Chelsea – cost an initial £32million and the fee could reach £40million with add-ons.

While he’s yet to usurp Trippier, the 20-year-old has shown glimpses of his talent and looks set for a bright future at St James’ Park.

5. Bruno Guimaraes – £35m

Guimaraes swapped Lyon for Newcastle in January 2022, with the Public Investment Fund making the Brazilian their first statement signing.

They secured his signature after agreeing to pay the Ligue 1 side an initial £35million and another £6.6million in potential add-ons.

That fee has proven to be a bargain as the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“I think he epitomises the recent success we’ve had,” Howe said after Guimaraes signed a new deal. “He’s put in so many good displays, he’s very consistent and he’s got a great personality off the pitch as well.

“He cares very deeply about Newcastle United and the success of the club and he’s got a great relationship with our supporters. He’s been a key signing for us – definitely the type of signing that we want to make.”

4. Harvey Barnes – £38m

After Leicester City suffered relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season, Barnes made a swift return to the Premier League and joined Newcastle in a £38million deal.

The 25-year-old winger – who was also linked with Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham – replaced Allan Saint-Maximin at St. James’ Park.

He made an immediate impact and registered a goal and an assist on his Newcastle debut but his progress has since been derailed by a foot injury.

3. Anthony Gordon – £40m

Eyebrows were raised when Newcastle agreed to pay Everton an initial £40million and another £5million in add-ons for Gordon in January 2023.

The winger endured a difficult debut half-season on Tyneside, and he struggled to adjust to Howe’s intense physical and tactical demands.

But he worked hard in the summer and won the Player of the Tournament award during England’s victory at the Under-21 European Championship.

The 22-year-old has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers in 2023/24, registering five goals and four assists in the Premier League.

2. Sandro Tonali – £55m

After securing Champions League qualification in 2022/23, Newcastle identified Tonali as a top target in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder left AC Milan and joined Newcastle in a £55million deal, making him the most expensive Italian footballer of all time.

He scored on his Premier League debut but his first season in England was brought to a premature end after he was handed a 10-month ban for breaching Italian betting regulations.

1. Alexander Isak – £58m

The most expensive signing in Newcastle’s history, Isak joined the club in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth an initial £58million and another £5million in add-ons.

He struggled with injuries in his debut season at St. James’ Park but still had a respectable return of 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old Sweden international now appears to have put his injury woes behind him and has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Howe said. “He’s got a little bit of everything. He can run, he’s technically good, he can dribble, he can pass. He’s got a really intelligent football brain. So, I think he’s the whole package.”

