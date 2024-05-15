The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are among the top earners in the Newcastle United squad

Newcastle United’s squad strength and contracts have become the subject of great scrutiny since the club was taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Saudi PIF also owns four teams in the top-flight in the Gulf state including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Despite the takeover, Newcastle haven’t gone on wild spending sprees or handed out ridiculous contracts.

Drawing from data from Transfermarkt and Capology, we take a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Newcastle United.

When does every Newcastle United player’s contract expire

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope – June 30, 2026

Martin Dubravka – June 30, 2025

Loris Karius – June 30, 2024

Mark Gillespie – June 30, 2025

Defenders

Sven Botman – June 30, 2027

Fabian Schar – June 30, 2025

Jamaal Lascelles – June 30, 2025

Paul Dummett – June 30, 2024

Lewis Hall – June 30, 2024

Matt Targett – June 30, 2026

Dan Burn – June 30, 2025

Tino Livramento – June 30, 2028

Kieran Trippier – June 30, 2025

Emil Krafth – June 30, 2025

Midfielders

Bruno Guimaraes – June 30, 2028

Sandro Tonali – June 30, 2028

Joelinton – June 30, 2028

Joe Willock – June 30, 2027

Sean Longstaff – June 30, 2025

Lewis Miley – June 30, 2029

Elliot Anderson – June 30, 2026

Matt Ritchie – June 30, 2024

Forwards

Anthony Gordon – June 30, 2026

Harvey Barnes – June 30, 2028

Miguel Almiron – June 30, 2026

Jacob Murphy – June 30, 2027

Alexander Isak – June 30, 2028

Callum Wilson – June 30, 2025

Several key players for the Magpies are on long-term deals with Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton, Tino Livramento and Bruno Guimaraes all contracted until 2028.

Academy graduate Lewis Miley is currently the player with the longest left to run on his contract which stretches until 2029.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Matt Ritchie could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer as their deals are set to expire.

Lewis Hall’s loan deal at St. James Park will also expire at the end of the season but Newcastle will trigger an obligation to make the move permanent for £28million.

How much do Newcastle United’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope – £60,000-per-week

Martin Dubravka – £40,000-per-week

Loris Karius – £10,000-per-week

Mark Gillespie – £10,000-per-week

Defenders

Sven Botman – £90,000-per-week

Fabian Schar – £45,000-per-week

Jamaal Lascelles – £40,000-per-week

Paul Dummett – £35,000-per-week

Lewis Hall – £7,000-per-week

Matt Targett – £100,000-per-week

Dan Burn – £55,000-per-week

Tino Livramento – £50,000-per-week

Kieran Trippier – £120,000-per-week

Emil Krafth – £55,000-per-week

Midfielders

Bruno Guimaraes – £160,000-per-week

Sandro Tonali – £133,000-per-week (pay suspended)

Joelinton – £150,000-per-week

Joe Willock – £80,000-per-week

Sean Longstaff – £50,000-per-week

Lewis Miley – £5,000-per-week

Elliot Anderson – £30,000-per-week

Matt Ritchie – £45,000-per-week

Forwards

Anthony Gordon – £60,000-per-week

Harvey Barnes – £80,000-per-week

Miguel Almiron – £60,000-per-week

Jacob Murphy – £35,000-per-week

Alexander Isak – £120,000-per-week

Callum Wilson – £46,000-per-week

Newcastle United rank ninth in the Premier League when it comes to their wage bill, behind Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham.

According to Capology, the club spends £1.63million-per-week on wages for the playing staff, which equates to £85.17million-per-year.

Just five of their players are on wages of £100,000-per-week or more with Bruno Guimaraes the highest-paid player at the club.

Guimaraes’ contract also includes a number of potential bonuses, which could take his salary up to the £200,000-per-week mark.

Newcastle have suspended the wages of Sandro Tonali after the Italian was implicated in a betting scandal that has seen him suspended from all football for 10 months. Tonali had agreed a deal worth a little more than £130,000-per-week before he was suspended.

Two Newcastle players have release clauses in their contracts as Guimaraes can be signed for £100million and Almiron has a £60million clause in his deal.

Who are the agents of Newcastle United’s players

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope – CAA Stellar

Martin Dubravka – 1863

Loris Karius – ROGON

Mark Gillespie – SMI Sports Management

Defenders

Sven Botman – Muy Manero

Fabian Schar – Sports360

Jamaal Lascelles – Unique Sports Group

Paul Dummett – Unique Sports Group

Lewis Hall – Wasserman

Matt Targett – Straight Ace Sports

Dan Burn – N/A

Tino Livramento – Wasserman

Kieran Trippier – CAA Base Ltd

Emil Krafth – Global Soccer Management

Midfielders

Bruno Guimaraes – Bertolucci Sports

Sandro Tonali – GR Sports

Joelinton – ROGON

Joe Willock – N/A

Sean Longstaff – Gol International

Lewis Miley – Unique Sports Group

Elliot Anderson – CAA Stellar

Matt Ritchie – N/A

Forwards

Anthony Gordon – Unique Sports Group

Harvey Barnes – Wasserman

Miguel Almiron – Osvaldo Daniel Campo

Jacob Murphy – New Global Sports Management

Alexander Isak – Universal Twenty Two

Callum Wilson – Unique Sports Group

Five Newcastle United players are on the books of Unique Sports Group, who rank among the top football agents in the world according to Forbes.

Their top earner Guimaraes is represented by the agency of popular football agent Giuliano Bertolucci, who represents several elite Brazilian talents including PSG’s Marquinhos and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

