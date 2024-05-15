Newcastle United
Premier League • England
The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents
Newcastle United’s squad strength and contracts have become the subject of great scrutiny since the club was taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The Saudi PIF also owns four teams in the top-flight in the Gulf state including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.
Despite the takeover, Newcastle haven’t gone on wild spending sprees or handed out ridiculous contracts.
Drawing from data from Transfermarkt and Capology, we take a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Newcastle United.
When does every Newcastle United player’s contract expire
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope – June 30, 2026
Martin Dubravka – June 30, 2025
Loris Karius – June 30, 2024
Mark Gillespie – June 30, 2025
Defenders
Sven Botman – June 30, 2027
Fabian Schar – June 30, 2025
Jamaal Lascelles – June 30, 2025
Paul Dummett – June 30, 2024
Lewis Hall – June 30, 2024
Matt Targett – June 30, 2026
Dan Burn – June 30, 2025
Tino Livramento – June 30, 2028
Kieran Trippier – June 30, 2025
Emil Krafth – June 30, 2025
Midfielders
Bruno Guimaraes – June 30, 2028
Sandro Tonali – June 30, 2028
Joelinton – June 30, 2028
Joe Willock – June 30, 2027
Sean Longstaff – June 30, 2025
Lewis Miley – June 30, 2029
Elliot Anderson – June 30, 2026
Matt Ritchie – June 30, 2024
Forwards
Anthony Gordon – June 30, 2026
Harvey Barnes – June 30, 2028
Miguel Almiron – June 30, 2026
Jacob Murphy – June 30, 2027
Alexander Isak – June 30, 2028
Callum Wilson – June 30, 2025
Several key players for the Magpies are on long-term deals with Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton, Tino Livramento and Bruno Guimaraes all contracted until 2028.
Academy graduate Lewis Miley is currently the player with the longest left to run on his contract which stretches until 2029.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius, defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Matt Ritchie could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer as their deals are set to expire.
Lewis Hall’s loan deal at St. James Park will also expire at the end of the season but Newcastle will trigger an obligation to make the move permanent for £28million.
How much do Newcastle United’s players earn?
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope – £60,000-per-week
Martin Dubravka – £40,000-per-week
Loris Karius – £10,000-per-week
Mark Gillespie – £10,000-per-week
Defenders
Sven Botman – £90,000-per-week
Fabian Schar – £45,000-per-week
Jamaal Lascelles – £40,000-per-week
Paul Dummett – £35,000-per-week
Lewis Hall – £7,000-per-week
Matt Targett – £100,000-per-week
Dan Burn – £55,000-per-week
Tino Livramento – £50,000-per-week
Kieran Trippier – £120,000-per-week
Emil Krafth – £55,000-per-week
Midfielders
Bruno Guimaraes – £160,000-per-week
Sandro Tonali – £133,000-per-week (pay suspended)
Joelinton – £150,000-per-week
Joe Willock – £80,000-per-week
Sean Longstaff – £50,000-per-week
Lewis Miley – £5,000-per-week
Elliot Anderson – £30,000-per-week
Matt Ritchie – £45,000-per-week
Forwards
Anthony Gordon – £60,000-per-week
Harvey Barnes – £80,000-per-week
Miguel Almiron – £60,000-per-week
Jacob Murphy – £35,000-per-week
Alexander Isak – £120,000-per-week
Callum Wilson – £46,000-per-week
Newcastle United rank ninth in the Premier League when it comes to their wage bill, behind Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham.
According to Capology, the club spends £1.63million-per-week on wages for the playing staff, which equates to £85.17million-per-year.
Just five of their players are on wages of £100,000-per-week or more with Bruno Guimaraes the highest-paid player at the club.
Guimaraes’ contract also includes a number of potential bonuses, which could take his salary up to the £200,000-per-week mark.
Newcastle have suspended the wages of Sandro Tonali after the Italian was implicated in a betting scandal that has seen him suspended from all football for 10 months. Tonali had agreed a deal worth a little more than £130,000-per-week before he was suspended.
Two Newcastle players have release clauses in their contracts as Guimaraes can be signed for £100million and Almiron has a £60million clause in his deal.
Who are the agents of Newcastle United’s players
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope – CAA Stellar
Martin Dubravka – 1863
Loris Karius – ROGON
Mark Gillespie – SMI Sports Management
Defenders
Sven Botman – Muy Manero
Fabian Schar – Sports360
Jamaal Lascelles – Unique Sports Group
Paul Dummett – Unique Sports Group
Lewis Hall – Wasserman
Matt Targett – Straight Ace Sports
Dan Burn – N/A
Tino Livramento – Wasserman
Kieran Trippier – CAA Base Ltd
Emil Krafth – Global Soccer Management
Midfielders
Bruno Guimaraes – Bertolucci Sports
Sandro Tonali – GR Sports
Joelinton – ROGON
Joe Willock – N/A
Sean Longstaff – Gol International
Lewis Miley – Unique Sports Group
Elliot Anderson – CAA Stellar
Matt Ritchie – N/A
Forwards
Anthony Gordon – Unique Sports Group
Harvey Barnes – Wasserman
Miguel Almiron – Osvaldo Daniel Campo
Jacob Murphy – New Global Sports Management
Alexander Isak – Universal Twenty Two
Callum Wilson – Unique Sports Group
Five Newcastle United players are on the books of Unique Sports Group, who rank among the top football agents in the world according to Forbes.
Their top earner Guimaraes is represented by the agency of popular football agent Giuliano Bertolucci, who represents several elite Brazilian talents including PSG’s Marquinhos and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.
