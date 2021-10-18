Three in-work coaches eyed as Newcastle ‘step up’ Bruce replacement hunt

Newcastle United are quickly turning their attention to life after Steve Bruce and three names have reportedly emerged as “leading contenders” to replace him.

Bruce oversaw his 1000th game as a manager on Sunday and his first since Newcastle’s new owners took control of the club. Due to the new financial power behind the club and the Magpies’ position under Bruce, he has been under increasing pressure.

He has never been popular with the Newcastle fans, despite being one himself. As long as the club remain in the relegation zone, his job will thus be at risk.

There has been much speculation about the kind of players Newcastle could now attract, but perhaps the first important step will be to put in place a manager to oversee their project.

Bruce may not be able to hold on to his job for too much longer, then. And in the event they dismiss him, it seems the club already have plans.

According to the Times, three names feature prominently on the shortlist of Newcastle’s new owners, who are expected to “step up their search” this week.

The report claims Roberto Martinez, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery are the main options for the potential vacancy.

All three have connections with English football. Martinez previously managed Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton, before taking the Belgium national team job in 2016.

He still occupies that role now, although he has failed to win an international trophy with a golden generation of Belgian talent. Even so, Martinez is under contract until 2022.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is still in his first managerial job with Rangers. He led them to the Scottish Premiership title last season, ending the dominant streak of rivals Celtic.

In his playing days, Gerrard was a Liverpool legend, captaining them to Champions League glory in 2005. There is a feeling he will end up back on Merseyside one day in the dugout, but may need a stepping stone back in England first.

He recently distanced himself from the Newcastle job, though, and remains tied to Rangers until 2024.

Emery completes Newcastle managerial shortlist

Finally, Emery spent 78 matches in charge of Arsenal as the successor to Arsene Wenger. It was not an easy task for the Spaniard, but he has since reminded of his credentials by winning the Europa League with Villarreal.

He had previously won the same competition three times with Sevilla. Although he has had more success in Spain, a return to England may be an option.

Again, though, he is still in work; Villarreal have him under contract until 2023.

With all three options still employed by other clubs, Newcastle would have to buy them out of their contracts. Financially they are capable of doing so, but they must convince their targets – just like with players – of their sporting project.

Although they are expected to challenge for the higher berths in years to come, right now they are in a relegation battle. Winless after eight Premier League games, they may need someone to turn things around.

Who that coach will be remains to be seen.

