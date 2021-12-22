Newcastle United feel they have a chance of signing Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to a respected German reporter.

Werner has not quite lived up to expectations since his move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea in 2020. His tally of six goals in his debut Premier League season was a disappointment. It could have been a lot more, but a number of factors kept his record low.

Subsequently, Chelsea chose to invest in another centre-forward in the summer. They brought Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee.

Werner has since started just six matches in the Premier League, scoring once. At the age of 25, he should be playing more regularly and delivering.

There is a chance he may have to make a premature exit from Chelsea to revive his fortunes. He is under contract until 2025, but has been linked with an early move away.

For example, Ralf Rangnick could use existing connections to take Werner to Manchester United. It would be something of a surprise move, admittedly.

Alternatively, Newcastle have been named as potential takers for the former Stuttgart striker. Their recent Saudi takeover means they have the wealth to attract big-name players.

Whether they can convince them to sign up for a relegation battle remains unclear. But they are doing all they can to make a statement signing.

It would be exciting for them to bring in a striker to mark their new era. Truth be told, Callum Wilson is one of the last players they need to replace; injury issues aside, he is one of the stronger existing members of the squad.

But another option with him could be a major boost for Eddie Howe’s side – and would excite the fanbase.

As such, Newcastle are plotting an ambitious signing at centre-forward. One man they have been linked with is Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is one of the most promising strikers in Europe and several suitors are queuing up for him. Newcastle would be willing to break the bank, but may not be his most attractive destination.

Werner to end Chelsea frustrations with Newcastle move?

Therefore, they are having to consider alternatives. And although it would be difficult for Werner to go from a Champions League winning squad to one risking a drop to the Championship, BILD reporter Christian Falk has revealed that they feel they have an outside chance.

“Newcastle would also like Vlahovic, but he is young and needs sporting success now, so whether he would go to Newcastle isn’t clear,” Falk told BILD (via Sport Witness).

“That’s maybe one for next year if they stay in the Premier League. All the money helps them.

“With Werner, they reckon they’ve got a bit of a chance. They’ve got contacts with the management. One of their players (Fabian Schar) is also managed by the German agency that represents Werner.

“Whether Werner will end up feeling so frustrated at Chelsea and then say ‘I’ll give it a go in Newcastle’ is the big question.”

Suitors slip away for Chelsea star

Another player who arrived in the same summer as Werner but has struggled to meet Chelsea expectations has been Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan playmaker, 28, arrived at Chelsea with a reputation as a creative force in 2020. But since making the move from Ajax, Ziyech’s impact has been minimal.

With Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic all options in the attacking areas, speculation has frequently swirled regarding a premature Ziyech exit.

Indeed, Sport Witness revealed last week that Ziyech is apparently unhappy at his lack of opportunities. Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have drawn regular links with Ziyech.

However, according to multiple reports in today’s press, the likelihood of Ziyech leaving next month is slim.

First, Football Italia (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato) provide an update on Milan’s chase.

The Rossoneri want to land another attacking talent, but it is ‘unlikely’ to be Ziyech. Instead, they will turn their attentions to Brest’s Romain Faivre.

Instead, it’s stated Borussia Dortmund are now in ‘pole position’, but reports from Germany cast doubt on that pursuit too.

Bild confirm Ziyech is Dortmund’s ‘primary’ target next month. A loan move with an option to buy would be to their liking.

However, Sport1 state Dortmund harbour doubts regarding Ziyech’s fit from both playing style and personality standpoints.

Additionally, they report Ziyech in fact remains ‘happy’ at Chelsea and will stay until at least next summer.

