Bayern Munich’s interest in Anthony Gordon is well documented, but TEAMtalk can reveal the Newcastle United winger is not the only Magpies star being assessed by the Bundesliga behemoth.

Sources have confirmed to us that Bayern have also made checks on Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento as Vincent Kompany’s side continue evaluating defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite another strong domestic campaign, Bayern fell short in their pursuit of Champions League glory against PSG at the semi-final stage, and recruitment discussions have highlighted full-back as a key area requiring improvement.

Alphonso Davies is still working his way back to top form following serious knee problems, while Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic have filled in across the backline during the season.

However, there is a growing feeling internally that Bayern need greater quality and depth in the position if they are to return to the summit of European football.

Kompany is also reluctant to move Joshua Kimmich away from midfield on a permanent basis, after the Germany international excelled in his preferred central role throughout much of the campaign.

As a result, Bayern have widened their search for elite young full-backs and Livramento has emerged as a player of significant interest.

We understand Newcastle are already aware of mounting interest in the England Under-21 international, with Manchester City and Arsenal both long-term admirers of the 23-year-old.

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Bayern have eyes on another Newcastle star amid Livramento contract situation

Livramento’s contractual situation has also added uncertainty to his future. The defender has just two years remaining on his current deal at St James’ Park and talks over an extension have stalled in recent months.

Sources state Newcastle would be prepared to consider offers if it becomes clear Livramento is unwilling to commit his long-term future to the club.

That possibility has alerted several elite sides across Europe and Bayern are now firmly in the mix.

There are some concerns surrounding Livramento’s injury record after a frustrating campaign disrupted by thigh, hamstring and knee issues, limiting his opportunities for consistent starts.

Despite that, his reputation across Europe remains extremely high.

Many within the game still regard Livramento as one of the continent’s standout young full-backs due to his pace, technical quality and ability to operate on either flank.

Meanwhile, sources also indicate Livramento’s Newcastle teammate Lewis Hall is another player Bayern have monitored as they assess options on the left side of defence.

Hall has attracted interest from a number of top clubs following his impressive development at St James’ Park, with Manchester United among those to have tracked his progress.

However, sources insist Newcastle have made it clear Hall is not available for transfer this summer and the club view him as a key part of their long-term project under Eddie Howe.

Bayern are now carrying out further checks on Livramento as they assess whether a summer move could be viable.

The Bundesliga champions believe the England defender would represent a major upgrade on their current options and discussions over potential targets are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as they prepare for another major rebuild under Kompany.