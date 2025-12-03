Newcastle United have no intention of parting company with Tino Livramento in the January transfer window or anytime soon, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the full-back’s latest comments on the St. James’ Park faithful shed light on his desire.

Livramento has been a star for Newcastle since his move from Southampton in the summer of 2023. The full-back has scored one goal and given three assists in 92 appearances for the Magpies so far in his career, and he has also earned three caps for England for his impressive performances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Manchester City are keen on a deal for Livramento, who is under contract at last season’s Carabao Cup winners until the summer of 2028.

The Cityzens made enquiries about the 23-year-old in the summer of 2023, but they were told in no uncertain terms that the England international defender was not available.

Man City sources indicate that they are maintaining a ‘watching brief’ on the situation heading into 2026.

Livramento’s contract situation, whilst not pressing in terms of length, is on the agenda of Newcastle’s new sporting director Ross Wilson.

Newcastle are of the belief that a new deal will be signed ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals.

The Magpies firmly believe that Livramento is becoming a key member of their side and selling him is not in their plans.

Man City, for their part, whilst confirming their interest, insist that a new right-back is a possibility rather than a probability heading into 2026.

TEAMtalk has been speaking to Newcastle sources, and they are quite dismissive of Man City’s interest, and they have every right to be, but that doesn’t stop it, and they know that.

Indeed, Newcastle feel that a club like Man City looking at Livramento is a sign of his progress and the trajectory he is on.

What Tino Livramento has said about his Newcastle future

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle believe that Livramento’s side could only have been achieved by being at the Magpies under manager Eddie Howe.

And that is key, with sources telling us Livramento loves working under Howe and his staff and realises the progress he has made with them – and that can’t be understated.

Livramento himself has been speaking about his time at Newcastle, and the full-back has confirmed his admiration for Eddie Howe and his love for the club.

The full-back told Premier League reporter Andy Sixsmith on December 1 when asked about his future: “I’m in a position where I’m trusted by the manager, the players – I feel loved by the fans too. I love pulling on the black and white shirt.”

