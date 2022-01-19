A pundit has told Newcastle to move for former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

The Spaniard bagged 58 goals in 120 games for Chelsea during a three-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge. He helped the Blues to win two Premier League titles and one EFL Cup.

Costa caused Premier League defenders all sorts of problems with his bullish style and keen eye for goal.

He left England to re-join Diego Simeone’s team in January 2018, before going on to sign for Atletico Mineiro in August.

The 33-year-old is now a free agent after terminating his contract in Brazil. That has led to rumours of a Premier League return, although not necessarily with Newcastle.

Arsenal have put themselves in the mix to sign Costa, despite his links with London rivals Chelsea.

According to The Sun, the attacker is keen to play for Brazilian outfit Corinthians. But pundit Paul Robinson thinks Eddie Howe’s side need to win the race for his signature.

“If I was Newcastle I’d take him tomorrow,” former keeper Robinson told Football Insider.

“He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level. He has got an edge to him as well. He’s a fighter. That edge could get Newcastle out of trouble.

“Draws are no good for them at the moment. They need to win football matches and Costa is a match-winner. You try to take positives out of the game against Watford but there’s few.

“If you put a character like Costa in that dressing room… Wow. All of a sudden the feeling in that dressing room could change. He’d give them hope.

“I’d take him straight away. The fans would love him up there. He’d be absolutely brilliant.”

Newcastle eye another notorious striker

Costa has a habit of annoying rival fans, and he is not the only striker with this trait that Newcastle are looking at.

Fellow notorious player Mario Balotelli is apparently on the club’s radar. The former Liverpool and Manchester City man is playing in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

Their president, Murat Sancak, said recently: “Newcastle was considering signing Balotelli, but so far they have not made an official offer.

“There is an exit clause in his contract. But I cannot reveal the amount of that clause.”

Balotelli should not cost much as transfermarkt put his value at less than £2m.

Newcastle need a goalscorer following Callum Wilson’s calf injury, although Balotelli may not be the best man to get them away from the relegation zone.

Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata could be a better fit. And according to the Daily Record, the Tyneside outfit have put £25m on the table for him.

