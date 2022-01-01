Pundit Paul Merson reckons one Tottenham star could become an ‘absolute hero’ if he joined Newcastle in January.

Eddie Howe desperately needs winter reinforcements as he aims to steer his side away from the relegation zone. They have won just once in 19 outings so far, putting them in 19th place.

Newcastle’s top target is Atletico and England right-back Kieran Trippier. The defender is rumoured to want a return to the Premier League in 2022.

The Magpies have tabled an official offer, although Atletico are yet to respond. Should a deal be agreed then Trippier will become Newcastle’s highest earner at £150,000 a week.

He might not be the only Newcastle signing as they are also looking at Tottenham’s Dele Alli.

The attacking midfielder is gearing up for a January transfer as manager Antonio Conte continues to rely on other players.

On a potential move, Merson wrote in his Daily Star column: “Newcastle should go to football’s equivalent of the dog rescue centre and pluck themselves a pedigree January signing.

“Dele Alli might not be just for Christmas, he might not even be there much after May if the Geordies do take the drop.

“But, for me, he’s definitely worth a punt and could prove to be an inspired acquisition.

“Dele’s talent isn’t in question but he’s been out in the wilderness at Tottenham for far too long and he needs to do something. He could be an absolute hero at St James’ Park.”

Alli is thought to be a target for West Ham and a couple of unnamed German clubs, but a switch to Tyneside is the most likely option.

The 25-year-old is on two goals and one assist in 17 appearances so far this term.

Newcastle statement as game postponed

Newcastle’s Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday has been postponed amid the Covid crisis.

The clash at St Mary’s has been called off due to a number of coronavirus cases and injuries in Howe’s squad.

A Newcastle statement read: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.

“Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.

“Newcastle United once again thanks the respective clubs and the Premier League for their co-operation and understanding.

“The club also extends its sincere apologies to supporters affected by both postponements and asks them to retain their tickets.”

