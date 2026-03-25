Manchester United and Arsenal have been given fresh hope of landing Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali as he has reportedly decided on his ‘preference’.

Tonali has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe, and with Newcastle United set to miss out on the Champions League, he looks increasingly likely to leave in the summer.

The Italy international will not be short of options, with several Premier League and Serie A sides among those linked with him in recent months.

There has long been the suggestion that Tonali has been pining for a return to Italy and has struggled to settle in England, and a new report from talkSPORT has added to this theory, with an exit for the Newcastle star among ‘five big deals to watch out for’ this summer.

Serie A giants Juventus have been heavily linked with Tonali and the report claims his ‘preference’ is to return to Italy, though this is a ‘near impossibility’ due to Newcastle’s £80m asking price.

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An intra-Premier League transfer for Tonali, then?

Unlike Serie A clubs, paying £80m for Tonali will not be a problem for most of the Premier League Big Six, with Arsenal to inevitably be in the running to land him after what talkSPORT describes as a ‘mischievous offer’ to them from his agent in January.

The outlet also names Manchester United and Manchester City as potential destinations, and this aligns with out information.

Earlier this month, we revealed that the two Manchester clubs are leading the chase for Tonali, with this due to United prioritising a midfield revamp and City potentially needing to replace Rodri, who is said to be on Real Madrid’s radar.

For their part, we understand Newcastle are increasingly worried and frustrated at the Tonali situation as they risk a repeat of the Alexander Isak saga, though they are planning to get revenge on Man Utd or Man City by signing a record-shattering replacement.

Regardless, Newcastle need to be careful as they are at serious risk of more embarrassment in the transfer market this summer, with Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon also in contention to leave.

Our friends at Football365 have expanded on why this summer window is make-or-break for Newcastle, who must not ignore the rather large elephant in the room.

Latest Newcastle news: Aston Villa set to beat Newcastle to signing as hands-off wa

And we have further bad news for Newcastle, because we are of the understanding that Aston Villa are the best-placed Premier League side to sign a Galatasaray standout this summer.

Elsewhere, a fourth key Newcastle star is being lined up for an exit, but club chiefs have issued a clear warning to Liverpool and others.

Also, Newcastle are said to have confidence that another midfielder’s situation will go their way, with suggestions of a ‘salary agreement’ with a rival club rubbished.