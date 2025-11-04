Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a statement €70million (£61.5m / $80m) move for an elite LaLiga midfielder, as they gear up for the possibility of losing Joelinton to the Saudi Pro League.

Rumours surrounding the Brazilian stalwart, who has been at St James’ Park since 2019, and a move to the Middle East refuse to go away – despite the fact that he remains under contract until 2028.

Joelinton has formed the cornerstone of Newcastle‘s midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes over the last few seasons, despite initially being signed as a central striker from Hoffenheim for around £40m.

However, the 29-year-old remains a top target of Saudi clubs, and it’s been reported that Eddie Howe is already plotting a ‘succession plan’ for if he loses one of his top talents.

Atalanta star Ederson is one name that keeps cropping up, but a fresh report from Spain states that Newcastle are pushing ahead with the idea of a stunning swoop for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

Fichajes, who are not always the most reliable of sources, claim that the Magpies are lining up a €70m swoop for the France international in what would be considered a statement signing for owners PIF.

Camavinga has played nine times for Los Blancos since the arrival of Xabi Alonso at The Bernabeu over the summer, although the Los Merengues boss is spoilt for choice with his options in the middle of the park.

Former Real chief Carlo Ancelotti actually used Camavinga as a makeshift left-back, although the arrival of Alvaro Carreras over the summer has led to limited opportunities in that position for the 22-year-old talent.

Can Newcastle really secure unreal Camavinga signing?

The report adds that Howe could actually use Camavinga in an inverted full-back role similar to Lewis Hall, although it’s much more likely that he would be a direct replacement for Joelinton instead – especially at the sort of price point.

Newcastle have made a big push to improve the overall depth of their squad in recent windows, but they are now looking at players who can significantly improve their starting XI. Camavinga most certainly fits into that category.

But what is the actual likelihood of the Premier League outfit pulling off what would be a real transfer coup – the answer is fairly slim.

Of those nine games that Camavinga has played for Real this season, the Frenchman has started only two but remains an integral part of Alonso’s squad as the Spanish giants chase domestic and European honours.

There is also no concrete evidence to suggest that the Bernabeu star, who has recently been linked with Chelsea, is actively looking for a move and is instead focusing on trying to force his way into Alonso’s starting line-up.

It should also not be forgotten that Newcastle need to be careful when it comes to PSR, having splashed out a combined £110m for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa over the summer.

