Newcastle United's new sporting director Ross Wilson wants to tie a veteran star down to a new deal

New Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson could soon have another big job on his hands after a top St James’ Park star hinted that he is open to penning a new contract on Tyneside.

Wilson has only recently been appointed to his role with the club but is already busy working on new contracts for a number of players, including the likes of Sven Botman and Tino Livramento.

However, another Newcastle player can also be added to that list after Fabian Schar seemingly gave the green light to a new deal.

Schar is out of contract in the summer of 2026 but remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s side this season.

Despite losing his place to Botman and summer signing Malick Thiaw in recent weeks, Schar has still made eight appearances for the Magpies.

He also played a major role in the club’s progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night when he headed in their opener in the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

As good as Thiaw and Botman have been as a partnership so far this season, 33-year-old Schar remains a pivotal member of Howe’s first-team squad and one they can ill-afford to lose going forward.

But it appears that the former Switzerland international is not having any thoughts on moving on at the end of the season.

Speaking to The Chronicle after the game against Spurs, Schar was asked about his long-term future, having already made nearly 250 appearances for the Magpies.

He said, in a clear nod to Wilson to try and get a deal done: “I have said before I feel at home here.

“I know in football you never know what happens and it goes quick. If that’s something that can happen, that would be good. I would be open to it of course.

“We need to see what the situation is and what happens in the next few weeks.

“I will just try to show what I can do with my quality, and the rest we will see.”

Securing Schar to a new contract will certainly be a boost to a Newcastle defence that has had its fair share of injuries in recent seasons.

