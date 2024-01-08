Newcastle not scared of paying €80m release clause to sign defensive beast as Eddie Howe also considers shock January sale

Newcastle have reportedly been told they will have to pay close to a top defensive target’s release clause if they are to seal a big-money January transfer deal, while it’s emerged that a Toon star could also be offloaded for the right price.

Portuguese giants Sporting landed Ousmane Diomande from FC Midtjylland in January 2023 and the impressive centre-back has made such a big impression in that year that he now being linked with a big-money switch.

It’s been reported over the last few days that the Magpies are willing to make an effort to sign the defender in the winter market, and now A Bola has delivered an update on how much they will likely have to spend.

The Ivory Coast international has an €80million (£69m) release clause in a deal that lasts until 2027 and Sporting are determined to receive as close to that figure as possible – if they are to be tempted into a sale.

Diomande is said to be Eddie Howe’s priority target this month and it’s reported that Newcastle could try to get ahead of the competition to secure his services by pushing close to that clause.

A Bola points out the defender’s clause doesn’t appear to scare the cash-rich Magpies, although Sporting ‘remain calm’ about the player’s situation.

It’s claimed Sporting have explained they’ll only negotiate his sale for €80m so, at this stage, it’s down to Newcastle to submit a concrete offer to see where the land lies over a potential January deal.

Howe ready to offload Newcastle fan favourite

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly willing to sell Sean Longstaff for the right price in January.

Having come through the academy at St James’ Park, the midfielder has a real affinity with the club’s fanbase and his sale would arguably not go down very well.

The 26-year-old has also established himself as a regular in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up, contributing 11 goals and 11 assists from his 161 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, Newcastle have reached somewhat of an impasse in terms of adding to their squad under their Saudi-Arabian owners PIF (Public Investment Fund).

FFP restrictions are preventing the club from making the level of additions that they would like to ensure that they remain in European competition for next season.

A short-term replacement is still required for Sandro Tonali, with the Italy international still out until August while he serves a ban for breaching betting regulations.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has been heavily linked with a switch to Newcastle, although a loan switch is seemingly proving difficult to get over the line.

As such, The Sun reports that Newcastle are not against cashing in on Longstaff to provide themselves with more opportunities in the market.

Howe’s men are back in action on Saturday evening when they face the daunting task of hosting current Premier League champions Manchester City.

