Newcastle to launch stunning January raid on Real Madrid for midfielder who could cost bargain €20m

Dani Ceballos is being linked with a move to Newcastle

Newcastle United have emerged as a January transfer window candidate to sign a Real Madrid midfielder who is currently struggling for game time at The Bernabeu.

Former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is the player in question, having spent two seasons on loan at the Gunners between 2019-21. So he is well aware of what it takes to play in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old only signed a new Real contract back in June, penning an extension that will take him through to 2027.

However, his deal has not exactly paid off, with Ceballos restricted to just 73 minutes through four games since returning from injury in September.

And, according to reports coming out of Spain, Newcastle have been alerted to his situation.

That decision is mainly down to the uncertainty regarding Sando Tonali due to the betting allegations against the former Milan man.

The report adds that Toon chief are ready to offer €20million to secure the player’s services in the new year, if he is made available, while Aston Villa are also known to be interested.

Ceballos could replace Tonali at Newcastle

Ceballos would certainly get more game time at St James’ Park, which is one of the main reasons why he is seen as a ‘viable option’ for Eddie Howe’s men.

There is no mention as to whether Real are actually open to doing business for the 13-times capped Spain international.

He has made 124 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions, scoring six goals in the process.

During his time in the Premier League with Arsenal, Ceballos featured 41 times without finding the target.

