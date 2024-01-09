Newcastle to revisit deal for Barcelona defender in summer if Eddie Howe can’t secure January move for star he loves

Newcastle will reportedly return for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen in the summer transfer window if they can’t land the Dane this month.

It’s common knowledge that Eddie Howe has been chasing a new centre-back in the winter window, having seen his defensive resources hit hard during the club’s Champions League group stage campaign.

Chief among Newcastle‘s targets is former Chelsea man Christensen, who is high on Howe’s wanted list at St James’ Park.

However, Football Insider reports that a deal will be difficult to pull off this month due to the club’s Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Indeed, it’s also thought that Newcastle are prioritising an arrival in central midfield in the winter window following Sandro Tonali’s ban, with the possibility of allowing Sean Longstaff to move on to make room for a new signing.

But in terms of striking a loan deal for Christensen, FI adds that Barcelona are unwilling to leave themselves short at centre-back as they prepare for a LaLiga title push in the second half of the season, while they are also still in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants will, however, be open to permanent exits in the summer to aid their current financial situation.

Football Insider adds that Howe is a big admirer of the Denmark international, who has been in and out of the Barca side this term.

He has still made 20 appearances across all competitions though and is considered a key member of Xavi’s first-team squad.

DON’T MISS: What every Premier League club needs in the January transfer window: A striker for Arsenal, a centre-back for Liverpool…

Christensen is proven Premier League quality

The 27-year-old defender started his senior career at Chelsea, making 161 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge and winning the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League.

He departed west London for Catalonia 18 months ago and helped Barcelona win the LaLiga title last term.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s need for another centre-back has lessened to a certain extent now that first-choice pairing Sven Botman and Fabian Schar are back at full fitness.

Howe’s men currently sit ninth in the Premier League table after losing their last three games, although they did bounce back to form with a 3-0 win at neighbours Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend.

Next up for Newcastle is a big clash with reigning champions Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday.

READ MORE: Damaging Newcastle raid takes shape as Barcelona prepare stunning swap deal to beat PSG to Howe favourite