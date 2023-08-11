Newcastle to swoop for AC Milan defender with Inter winger set to follow in double Serie A raid

Newcastle are reportedly poised to sign Irish defender Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan following a successful trial at the club.

The 18-year-old featured for the club’s Under-21 side in the friendly matches against Carlisle United and Barrow and despite losses in both games, the Magpies have decided to snap up the youngster.

Indeed, that transfer has since been confirmed by Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who stated Heffernan is arriving at Newcastle from Milan.

Heffernan moved to the San Siro from Cork City on an initial loan deal in January 2022 which was then made permanent last summer.

Youth football in Italy has seen an influx of young Irish talent that may have otherwise joined English clubs due to Brexit rules.

Indeed, speaking earlier this year on Sky Sports, Heffernan said: “If Brexit hadn’t happened, I probably could be in England right now.

“I think it’s a massive disadvantage for England, they’re going to have to figure out a way to counteract it in the future or they’ll end up paying the price. The way it is, European clubs are just going to start taking over by getting the best players from all around Europe.

“I could be in England right now, I’m not saying I would be in England but it would be a good bit of the way there.

“I’d been on a couple of trials in Italy as well and thankfully I landed this one in Milan, it changed my life so I’m kind of happy it happened in a way, but it would have been nice to go to England as well.”

Inter winger to follow Milan star to St James’

And it appears that another of Heffernan’s Ireland youth teammates could also be close to a move to St James’.

The report adds that Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi has been on Newcastle’s radar after he registered 16 goals in 23 appearances at youth level last season.

The 18-year-old is said to be in ‘advanced negotiations’ to join the Magpies this summer and has just a year remaining on his contract after joining Inter from Shamrock Rovers in 2021.

Newcastle open the new Premier League season with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

