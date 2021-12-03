Newcastle United target Thibaut Courtois is reportedly open to leaving Real Madrid but only if he gets an “astronomical” signing on bonus.

The Belgian joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011 before spending three outstanding years on loan at Atletico Madrid. He returned to Stamford Bridge for the start of the 2014-15 campaign and went on to play 154 times.

Courtois joined Real in August 2018 after admitting that he wanted to be closer to his family. He has been the club’s No.1 ever since and has made 20 appearances already this term.

The 29-year-old still has more than four years left on his current contract. However, that has not stopped talk of a potential exit.

Indeed, Spanish outlet El Nacional claims that Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all interested in signing him.

The report states that Courtois has “ordered his agent to listen to each and every one of the proposals”.

It adds that if he is offered an “astronomical” signing on bonus and salary, he would start to “study” his Real Madrid departure.

Newcastle, who sit bottom of the Premier League, are expected to invest heavily in their squad in 2022.

The club’s new owners finally appointed a new manager in Eddie Howe recently. However, they are fully aware that the squad needs strengthening to move away from the drop zone.

If Courtois does arrive in Tyneside he would certainly be considered an upgrade on Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow, who have conceded 30 goals in 14 Premier League outings between them this season – the most on the division.

Newcastle chasing Rennes hotshot

Meanwhile, reports coming out of France claim that Newcastle United are ‘taking a close interest’ in signing Rennes forward Gaëtan Laborde.

The 27-year-old attacker was being chased by a number of clubs last summer before he ended up leaving Montpellier on deadline day to join Ligue 1 rivals Rennes. Since then he has notched an impressive 11 goals and added two assists in 17 matches in all competitions.

His impressive displays have once again alerted English clubs. West Ham were credited with a major interest back in August, but now Newcastle are also in the running.

That’s according to Homme Du Match, who state that the Magpies are ready to move for Laborde in the New Year.

The report adds that the cash-rich club ‘would like to integrate’ the forward into their new project. Indeed, the Magpies are expected to bid double the £13.5million Rennes paid for the striker to lure him to Tyneside.

Laborde’s contract runs down in 2025, meaning that French club will only sell for a substantial offer.

However, there is a feeling that if they were to receive a ‘non-refusable’ offer then they could buckle.

