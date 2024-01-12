Newcastle still tipped to sign ‘three of four’ players in January window despite major FFP concerns

Eddie Howe is expected to be backed in the market again

Newcastle United are still being tipped to sign three of four players in the January transfer window, despite having major Financial Fair Play concerns.

The St James’ Park outfit have so far spent £515million since 2019 on pre-takeover signings including Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, as well as PiF-funded deals for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Sandro Tonali.

However, FFP is expected to play a part in what the club can do this month, with some reports even suggesting they may have to offload one or two of their top stars.

However, that has not stopped the cash-rich Magpies being linked with new additions to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes the club’s owners will back Howe again in the race to secure Champions League qualification again.

Newcastle are currently sitting ninth in the table and are already 11 points off the top four spots, and McAvennie feels they need to make numerous additions to their squad to get back in that mix.

Newcastle squad not strong enough

Speaking to Football Insider, the Scot said: “Newcastle have not got a very good squad.

“I think they will go out and buy three or four quality starting players in January – they can afford it!

“In January, the prices do go up, but I would not be surprised if they bring in three or four players.

“If they’ve got any aspirations to keep fighting for the Champions League places, they have to.

“They gave their Champions League group a right good go and they should have gone through but didn’t because of that dodgy penalty against Paris Saint-Germain.

“But you have to kick on from that and they can’t just sit back.”

Newcastle are back in action on Saturday when they take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

