Newcastle warned over ‘getting rid’ of key duo as chief Real Madrid scout in attendance for PSG clash

Newcastle have been urged against selling off their best players in January and subsequent windows, although the temptations for their star men will undoubtedly be there.

Real Madrid have reportedly sent their chief scout Juni Calafat to ‘monitor’ Kylian Mbappe in Wednesday evening’s huge Champions League clash with PSG, although it’s suggested that he will also be monitoring Newcastle pair Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

And former Tottenham and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has suggested that either player could be tempted by a switch to The Bernabeu, despite the fact that they are settled on Tyneside.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said: “If we are talking about Real Madrid, that is probably one of the only clubs alongside the likes of Barcelona and Man City that it is very difficult to turn down.

“You have to wait to see what offers are on the table but I do not think Newcastle want to lose any of their players at the moment.

“They are going through their own building process. Why would you want to get to this stage of it and decide to sell all your top players? That is not what they are there to do. They are here to build season upon season.

“They have got to the Champions League now it is can they do better? Go far in the competitions, compete the following season and to do that you need to add to your squad, not get rid of all your best players.”

The duo, who both started the clash with PSG at St James’ Park, are two of Eddie Howe’s key men and the club are sure to do their utmost to make sure neither leave going forward.

Indeed, given the club’s strong financial standing, there is no need to sell any of their top players – with PIF looking to strengthen the squad rather than weaken it.

The Magpies are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they head to London to take on West Ham.

