On paper, Newcastle United are one of the most affluent football clubs not just in England, but in the world. Though under constraints of Financial Fair Play, the Saudi-owned club are unable to utilise all their wealth.

Since PIF completed their takeover of the Magpies in October 2021, ending the long and unpopular reign of Mike Ashley, the Tynesiders are a club transformed, spending well over £400m on transfers, including the lucrative acquisitions of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

All looked to be going perfectly when they qualified for the Champions League courtesy of a top-four finish last season, bringing the glory days back to St James’ Park for the first time in 20 years.

However, little has gone right for Newcastle this season and, barring a minor miracle, it looks hugel unlikely the achievement will be matched this time around with the club a distant 16 points off of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Indeed, a raft of long-term injuries to key players such as Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Nick Pope, along with the suspension of Sandro Tonali, hasn’t helped the Toons’ fortunes this campaign.

And while any form of European football – should they achieve it – will help the club in terms of incoming finances, it’s strongly reported that the Magpies may be forced to sell at least one key player this summer to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Nottingham Forest and Everton have already faced points deductions for failing to comply with PSR and after being unable to spend any money on transfers in January, the Magpies are keen to avoid a similar fate.

As a result, we’ve taken a look at 10 big-name stars Newcastle may have to offload to offset FFP issues.

Alexander Isak

Sweden international Alexander Isak joined Newcastle from Spanish side Real Sociedad in August 2022 for a fee believed to be upwards of €70.00m (£59.8m) and has since notched up 29 goal contributions in 57 games on Tyneside.

Injuries have thwarted Isak’s time at Newcastle, having missed up to 26 games because of thigh and groin problems.

When fit though, there is no doubting Isak’s quality. He has managed to displace the prolific Callum Wilson as Eddie Howe’s starting striker and has already been capped by his country 44 times at just 24 years old.

Isak’s contract at the Toons runs until the summer of 2028, so it would require a huge offer for them to consider a sale, though Arsenal are said to have retained a long-term interest in the Swede.

A sale of upwards of £100m seems like it will be the only way Isak will be playing elsewhere next season, though with Arsenal still fighting for both the Premier League title and the Champions League, the Gunners could well launch a bid in that region soon.

Neither Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus or Folarin Balogun – the latter now at Monaco – have been able to fire Arteta’s side to the next level and with Newcastle’s financial constrictions and Arsenal’s ambitions, a move could well be on the cards.

Bruno Guimaraes

A bonafide Brazilian superstar, Bruno Guimaraes has become a beloved figure on Tyneside with his performances on the pitch and personality off of it endearing him to the Toon faithful.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from French side Lyon in January 2022 for a fee of €42.10m (£36m) in what was the first major move since the PIF assumed control of the club.

The Brazilian international, who has been capped by his country 20 times including starting both the recent victory at Wembley over England and the draw to Spain at the Bernabeu, has taken his career to the next level since joining the English club.

Able to play as a deep-lying midfielder where he can spray passes around, dictate play and get stuck in, he can also play further forward when required and has started all but one of Newcastle’s league and Champions League games this season, only missing out due to suspension.

Similarly to Isak, he is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and would take a major offer for Eddie Howe to consider parting ways with their star midfielder.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea are all said to be interested in the Brazilian with some outlets even claiming he will depart this summer, though TEAMtalk sources state that he has no intention of leaving the north-east anytime soon.

With no certainty of Champions League football and FFP restrictions hanging over them, Newcastle may have to bite the bullet and part ways with Guimaraes in the summer.

Callum Wilson

England international striker Callum Wilson has suffered somewhat of a disappointing season having missed 23 games due to injury and as such has not even been spoken about for a call-up to England squad ahead of this summer’s Euros in Germany.

Wilson joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2020 for €22.25m (£19m) and has since contributed to 57 goals in 104 appearances for the Magpies, over a goal contribution every other game.

The arrival of Alexander Isak saw Wilson drop to second-choice, often picking up minutes off of the bench in the latter stages of the match, though despite this, his goal record is outstanding, even earning him nine caps for England.

Though now 32 years old and his contract on Tyneside expiring in the summer of 2025, this summer could be the perfect chance for Newcastle to recoup some money for Wilson, especially given his recent injury record.

Joe Willock

After coming through the Hale End academy at Arsenal, Joe Willock failed to make himself a mainstay at his boyhood club and sought pastures new, joining Newcastle initially on loan in February 2021 and then permanently the following summer for £25m.

Since joining the Magpies, Willock has continuously suffered from injuries, having missed a total of 38 games since joining 2 and a half years ago, only playing six Premier League games this season.

Willock is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2027, so the club would be able to demand a return on the £25m that they initially spent on him in the first place.

With the Englishman missing a significant amount of time due to injury, they may try to cash in on him whilst they still have the chance.

Sandro Tonali

A huge talent, Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali has sadly not had the best start to life on Tyneside since joining the club from AC Milan last summer for €64.00m (£54.7m).

The boyhood AC Milan fan broke through at Brescia as a youngster and made the permanent switch to the San Siro for €14.50m (£12.4m) in 2021 after spending the prior season on loan and went on to make 130 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Tonali’s move to Newcastle made him the most expensive Italian player of all time and he made a promising start to his career in England, scoring the opener in a 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.

However, after eight Premier League games, it was announced that the 23-year-old would miss the rest of the season due to breaching Italian betting regulations.

On March 28, 2024, it was announced that Tonali has also allegedly breached an FA rule 50 times by betting on matches between August 12, 2023, and October 12, 2023, which could see his ban extended into next season.

Under contract until summer 2028, Tonali is one of Newcastle’s most saleable assets, though given his current situation his sale will not be likely any time soon.

Joelinton

Joelinton’s Newcastle career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster.

The Brazil international joined the Magpies as a striker from German side Hoffenheim for €43.50m (£37.2m) in July 2019 whilst Steve Bruce was still at the helm.

After two seasons playing as a centre forward where he managed just six goals, the arrival of Eddie Howe saw Joelinton drop deeper as a centre-midfielder and since then has not looked back.

His box-to-box tenacious displays quickly saw him become a fan favourite in the northeast and his days as a misfiring forward were quickly forgotten.

Like a lot of the Newcastle squad this campaign, Joelinton has struggled with injury, missing the last eight Premier League games due to a groin injury, having made 16 Premier League appearances before that.

The 27-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and if terms cannot be agreed before the end of the summer window, Newcastle may attempt to cash in on the Brazilian instead of losing him on a free.

Kieran Trippier

Right-back Kieran Trippier has been among the most creative defenders in world football over the past couple of years, racking up 21 assists in 89 games for the Magpies since joining the club from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in January 2022 for €14.00m (£11.9m). A bargain deal and one of the best pieces of business of the PIF era.

The 46-time-capped England international spent four years at Spurs before his move to Spain where he improved significantly as a footballer under current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Now 33 years old, Trippier’s contract expires next summer and after rejecting interest from Bayern Munich in the summer window, Newcastle could seek to offload to full-back to allow Tino Livramento more game time.

Matt Targett

Left-back Matt Targett has struggled to make any sort of impact on Tyneside after joining the club from Aston Villa in July 2022 for €17.50m (£14.9m) following a successful loan spell the six months before his permanent move.

Targett came through the ranks at Southampton but never really managed to break into the starting line-up and after helping Fulham reach the Premier League on loan he permanently moved to Villa the year after.

The former England youth international has made just 42 appearances on Tyneside since joining the club and only three Premier League games this season, having missed the bulk of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Now 29, Targett’s deal in the north-east expires in the summer of 2026 and is unlikely to improve beyond his current ability, this summer could be a good time for the Magpies to cash in.

Miguel Almiron

Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron is a polarising figure for many Newcastle fans, with his work ethic and tenacity appreciated by many, though more often than not he lacks that bit of quality needed in the final third.

Almiron joined Newcastle from American side Atlanta United in January 2019 for a fee believed to be upwards of £21m, a record fee at the time for an MLS player and a record that still stands to this day.

Aside from the 30-year-old’s purple patch in the early stages of the 2022/23 season where he managed eight goals and one assist in nine games, he has too often flattered to deceive.

Having played in all but one game this season in all competition for the Magpies, Almiron’s fitness is often considered his best attribute.

With his current deal expiring in the summer of 2026, this summer could be the perfect time for Newcastle to part ways with the 53-time-capped Paraguayan in search of an upgrade that can propel them back to the Champions League places.

Loris Karius

German shot-stopper Loris Karius has seemingly become a forgotten man in football, with his legacy as a professional footballer in tatters after the 2018 Champions League final where he was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s goals as he and Liverpool succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Since that night in Kyiv, Karius’ career has never truly recovered. The arrival of Alisson just months later essentially relegated Karius to a backup option and after loan spells at Besiktas and Union Berlin, Karius joined Newcastle on a free transfer in September 2022.

The 30-year-old joined as a backup option behind Nick Pope and has since only played two games for the club – a 4-1 loss away to Arsenal and the 2022/23 League Cup final 2-0 loss against Man Utd.

Karius’ contract expires at the end of this current campaign and with Diletta Leotta, his fiancee, eager to move away from the north-east, it is unlikely that he will be playing for the Magpies come next season.