Top Newcastle star ready to join Premier League rival if fresh contract talks collapse

Joelinton could join a Prem rival despite Newcastle wanting to keep him

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton reportedly wants to stay in the Premier League if he cannot agree a contract extension with the club.

Joelinton‘s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2025, with Eddie Howe previously admitting that the Brazilian may have played his last game for the club due to injury.

The 27-year-old is expected to be unavailable until May after undergoing surgery because of a thigh injury, having been one of Newcastle’s better players in a difficult season so far.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, the Magpies are willing to offer the converted midfielder a big new contract to stay at St James’ Park.

Football Insider adds that Joelinton believes his playing style is ideally suited to the English top flight. To that end, he would prefer to join another club in the Premier League if he cannot extend his stay on Tyneside.

And while no potential suitors are listed, it’s reported that several English top-fight sides will consider making a move if the Newcastle star becomes available.

The midfielder last played for the Magpies in their 3-0 FA Cup victory against local rivals Sunderland on January 6.

Injured Joelinton a big miss for Newcastle

Prior to suffering his thigh issue, Joelinton had been in excellent form, scoring three goals and adding four assists across 23 appearances in all competitions.

Howe converted the Brazilian into a midfielder after he initially arrived at St James’ as a No.9.

Overall he has notched 25 goals an provided 15 assists in 180 outings for the club.

Newcastle currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after their 3-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday and head to Stamford Bridge next on March 11 to face Chelsea.

