Tottenham suffer almighty double blow with Newcastle to beat rivals to two Postecoglou targets

Newcastle are set to beat Tottenham to two Prem defenders

Newcastle are set to beat Tottenham to two top Premier League centre-backs as Eddie Howe aims to shore up his defence, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The Magpies have failed to build on last season when they qualified for the Champions League and reached the League Cup final but injuries have certainly played their part.

They have been without their top-choice centre-back Sven Botman for much of the campaign, while Fabian Schar has also been unavailable in recent weeks.

This has exposed Newcastle‘s lack of cover at the back and TEAMtalk can confirm that they are now in pole position to sign two centre-backs on free transfers in the coming weeks

They are set to beat Tottenham to the signature of Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo, who has played a key role for the Cottagers this season.

Marco Silva’s side have been trying to tie Tosin down to fresh terms but he has turned down all of their renewal offers and his current deal is set to expire at the end of June.

Newcastle are on track to snap up the talented 26-year-old despite Tottenham offering him a ‘lucrative contract’ – a development that will no doubt frustrate Ange Postecoglou.

Newcastle to secure fantastic double deal

We also understand that Newcastle are set to win the race for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly who, like Tosin, is out of contract at the end of June.

As previously reported, Tottenham and Liverpool are both admirers of the 25-year-old and have approached his entourage over a deal.

However, Newcastle have blown their Premier League rivals out of the water and are now the big favourites to sign Kelly on a free deal, per TEAMtalk sources.

Kelly generally plays as a centre-back but has also featured as a left-back on occasion and will therefore provide cover in multiple positions for the Magpies.

He has made 22 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season – missing 15 games through injuries – and helping them to four clean sheets in the process.

As for Tosin, he missed the start of the campaign after undertaking groin surgery but has gone on to play 20 Prem matches for the Cottagers, keeping six clean sheets.

This incredible free double signing will solve Newcastle’s defensive problems that have plagued them this season.

Howe will hope that the additions will propel them back into the top four of the table in the 2024/25 campaign.

