Newcastle in pole position to sign wanted man as second offer for World Cup star imminent

Newcastle United are reportedly in pole position to secure the signing of a top target this summer, in some rare good news for Eddie Howe, as the club continue to be linked with high-profile exits.

An air of negativity currently surrounds St James’ Park as top midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães continue to be linked with big-money exits.

Tonali continues to be the subject of major interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who sources indicate are prepping a massive second offer for the Italy international.

As for Guimarães, Liverpool have reportedly joined Man Utd in making an approach for the Brazilian, although Arsenal are currently best-placed to snare the midfielder.

Despite all the doom and gloom, Newcastle remain on the hunt for fresh additions to Eddie Howe’s squad and latest reports suggest they are back in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Magpies are among multiple Premier League sides interested in the 23-year-old, who is keen to depart the Etihad Stadium just 12 months after he returned in order to be a No.1.

Football Insider reports that Newcastle are in ‘pole position’ for the England international, with Aston Villa among the clubs also thought to be keen.

It’s stated that Trafford will require assurances that he will be first choice at any club he joins this summer, after finding his return to City ultimately being gazumped by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s subsequent arrival.

For their part, Newcastle have already added a new stop this summer in the shape of Ewen Jaouen, with the 20-year-old arriving in a £24million deal from Stade de Reims.

The Frenchman will likely sit behind an arriving No.1 in his debut Premier League season, however, with Trafford finally set for a major role at one of the Premier League’s bigger clubs.

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Second-time lucky for Newcastle in Trafford chase

Trafford had been set to join Newcastle last summer before City stepped in, using the matching rights clause that had been inserted in his 2023 move to Burnley to sign him back.

The Three Lions star accepted the deal on the assumption that he would be Pep Guardiola’s first choice, only for Donnarumma to arrive from PSG a matter of weeks later.

Newcastle have maintained their interest, however, and now look set to try and close out a deal for the player at the second attempt.

Trafford is currently away with England at the World Cup in North America and it’s expected his future will be resolved once the Three Lions’ participation draws to an end.

Asked about his future recently, Trafford said: “You never know, whether I move, whether I don’t move, I do what’s right for me and my career.

“It’s obviously been very challenging the past season, but looking back, I’ve learned so much, I’ve developed so much. I thought I’d had a lot of experiences up to this point in my career, but this was a new experience for me in everything.”

Meanwhile, it’s also being reported that another top Newcastle star wants a move to Man Utd this summer, in what would be another devastating blow for the club.

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