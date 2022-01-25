Newcastle have switched their focus away from a deal for Jesse Lingard and onto a Tottenham raid, while doubts surface about Everton’s manager hunt – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

NEWCASTLE EYEING DELE ALLI RAID

Dele Alli has become a firm target for Newcastle and the fact that he shares the same agent as the Magpies’ recent signings is crucial, according to a report.

The Spurs midfielder was once a vital part of the team under Mauricio Pochettino. Since his sacking, however, he has struggled for form and minutes. As a result, Alli has been linked with a move away for some time.

Last year, Pochettino tried to reunite with the 25-year-old at Paris Saint-Germain, but the deal never materialised. Since then, he has been targeted for a move across the Premier League instead. Indeed, previous reports have outlined how Newcastle have made him a January transfer target.

What’s more, Alli has supposedly given the green light for Eddie Howe’s side to sign him.

According to the latest from talkSPORT, the fact that Alli shares the same agent as recent Newcastle signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood is a key factor in Newcastle’s interest.

Magpies head of recruitment Steve Nickson has a strong working relationship with the Base group and could sign another of their clients in Alli before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle initially wanted to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

But talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook said: “Dele Alli was left out of the squad yesterday [for the defeat to Chelsea]. We spoke a week or so ago about the fact Newcastle United would be keen to take him.

“I was told that Newcastle want to take him and Jesse Lingard, but it is proving difficult to get Lingard out of Manchester United.”

Alli has only featured in 10 Premier League games for Spurs this season.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Everton manager target Vitor Pereira is flying to England on Tuesday to hold further talks with the Toffees. (The Sun)

But Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is reluctant to make another knee-jerk managerial decision. As such, talks with Derby County boss Wayne Rooney remain on the table. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are willing to pay £500,000 per week to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. (The Sun)

Still, the fact that the decision over Lingard’s future rests on the player’s shoulders is the real issue for the Magpies. (90min)

Tottenham feel confident of getting a deal to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore over the line before next Monday’s transfer deadline. Wolves initially wanted £25million, but Spurs feel they can seal a deal for £20million. (Sky Sports)

PAPER TALK – ARSENAL STRIKER HUNT CONTNUES

Arsenal are considering a move for Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic following increased doubt over a deal for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic. (The Sun)

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Jonathan David of Lille and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin are also on Arsenal’s radar. (Evening Standard)

But the Gunners must pay a £70million release clause if they want to sign Isak before the transfer deadline. (Express)

Meanwhile, current Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has up to six suitors across Europe. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham will have to make a permanent deal if they want to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car this month. (Sky Sports)

CHELSEA DUO UP FOR GRABS

Bayern Munich are showing transfer interest in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as a potential Niklas Sule replacement. (Goal)

Barcelona are also eyeing a move for Christensen, as well as Blues full-back Cesar Azpilicueta. (Fabrizio Romano)

United have stepped up their pursuit of a new manager, with Mauricio Pochettino and Julen Lopetegui currently in the frame. (The Athletic)

Man Utd forward Anthony Martial has sealed a loan move to Sevilla after accepting a pay cut. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners want to put the club at the centre of a global sports and football portfolio. (The Times)