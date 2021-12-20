Newcastle United can sign Kieran Trippier for £6m less than Manchester United would have, but still face an obstacle, while one Manchester City player will be rewarded for a recent revival – all according to Monday’s Paper Talk.

TWO FACTORS NEEDED FOR NEWCASTLE TRIPPIER SIGNING

Atletico Madrid have set two conditions for Newcastle to sign Kieran Trippier, according to the Daily Mail.

Trippier looks likely to be the first signing of Newcastle’s new era. The Atletico full-back is believed to be open to a return to English football.

After previously playing under Eddie Howe at Burnley, the pair could reunite on Tyneside. Backed by their new Saudi owners, Newcastle have the funds to put together a tempting offer for Trippier. In fact, they could make him their highest earner.

Although he would be dropping from being a league champion in Spain to being involved in a relegation battle back in his home country, it is a move Trippier is considering.

Some sources are confident the deal is practically done, but there are a few obstacles that still stand in the way.

According to the Daily Mail, before sanctioning a sale, Atletico want to receive £15m and have a replacement lined up.

Meeting the asking price should be no problem for the newly rich Newcastle. However, whether Atletico can find a new right-back of their own is out of the Magpies’ hands.

Atletico to sanction Trippier transfer

The side from the Spanish capital will not stand in Trippier’s way if those conditions are met. Indeed, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, they would rather receive a fee now.

Their demands have dropped since a proposed £21m deal to take him to Manchester United in the summer. Now, there is more optimism over Atletico letting him return to the Premier League – but with Newcastle.

Still, Atleti view the 31-year-old as an important player whom they suffer without when he is not playing. As such, he would leave a void they would have to fill.

Until then, Trippier will have to wait to seal the Newcastle move he thinks could bolster his England chances and be better for his family.

MAN CITY STAR TO JOIN HIGHEST EARNERS

Manchester City will double the wages of Bernardo Silva as part of a new contract. (The Sun)

Edinson Cavani only wants to join Barcelona from Man Utd on a short-term deal. (Marca)

Erling Haaland appeared to wave goodbye to Borussia Dortmund fans over the weekend. (The Sun)

Newcastle are ready to make a loan swoop for Man Utd forward Anthony Martial. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain still believe they have a chance of convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay. (The Sun)

Newcastle could swoop for Lucas Digne after his fall-out with Everton. (CaughtOffside)

CHELSEA TARGET READY TO MOVE

Chelsea target Matthijs De Ligt is open to leaving Juventus, according to his agent Mino Raiola. (Calciomercato)

Romelu Lukaku has his eyes set on a return to Italy if his Chelsea form does not pick up. (Daily Star)

Dusan Vlahovic has rejected another offer of a contract extension with Fiorentina. (Fabrizio Romano)

Watford and QPR have joined the race for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook. (Football Insider)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has become a loan target for Championship side Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

AND MORE FROM PAPER TALK

Aston Villa have submitted a proposal to Liverpool for defender Joe Gomez, but have been told he is not for sale. (Calciomercato)

Premier League clubs will discuss a Christmas circuit-breaker of postponements at an emergency meeting on Monday. (Daily Mail)

The EFL are considering making the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup one-legged ties, rather than two, if they have to postpone this week’s quarter-finals. (Daily Telegraph)

FIFA will attempt to block UEFA’s proposals for South American sides to join the Nations League. (Daily Mail)

Sergio Aguero flew home to Argentina to be with his family for Christmas after announcing his retirement. (The Sun)

Newcastle want to poach Dan Ashworth from Brighton to be their director of football. Victor Orta of Leeds is also an alternative. (The Sun)