Newcastle have been told it will cost them £37.5million if they want to sign Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic this month, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Arsenal are preparing a second bid for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

MILENKOVIC PRICE TAG REVEALED

Newcastle have been told they will have to pay £37.5million to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Toon boss Eddie Howe wants to bring in two new centre-backs this month to plug his leaky rearguard, with a second bid for Lille’s Sven Botman already turned down while Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is also an option.

Serbia international Milenkovic, 24, has been a big success in Serie A, having joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade for just £4.25m in 2017. He has made 132 Serie A starts.

The 6ft 5ins defender, who can also play right-back, has previously been watched by Manchester United and West Ham.

The Magpies are looking to bolster a squad at the wrong end of the table and have already landed experienced stars Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Dutch defender Botman was Howe’s first-choice centre-back option, but Lille knocked an improved £35m offer leaving Newcastle to turn to Milenkovic and Carlos instead.

Howe also wants midfield recruits

As rereported in The Sun, Howe also wants to add to his midfield, with Donny Van de Beek and Amadou Haidara on his list of targets.

Manchester United are ready to offload Van de Beek, who has been a huge flop since signing from Ajax in 2020.

Haidara, meanwhile, has impressed for RB Leipzig and has a £33million release clause that becomes active in the summer. The Mali international is also a target for Manchester United.

ARSENAL EYE SECOND DANILO BID

Arsenal are ready to make a second offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, but the Brazilian club are not keen on selling the player before February’s Club World Cup. (Daily Express)

Liverpool could be forced to abandon their quest to sign Leeds’ Raphinha after it emerged the Brazil international could be close to signing a new contract with the Yorkshire club. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer. (Daily Express)

Borussia Dortmund have made Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen their No 1 target. (The Sun)

Chelsea flop Kenedy admits he was ‘surprised’ at being recalled from his Flamengo loan deal. (The Sun)

Watford, Southampton and Norwich are monitoring non-League winger Ollie Tanner. (The Sun)

JUVE TO MAKE AUBAMEYANG OFFER

Juventus are ready to make an offer for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after losing Federico Chiesa to a season-ending injury. (The Sun)

Newcastle United’s second offer to Sevilla for defender Diego Carlos, reportedly worth around £21m, has been turned down by the Spanish side. (The Sun)

Manchester United have offered midfielder Donny van de Beek to both Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. (The Sun)

Tanguy Ndombele looks set to leave Tottenham in January, with Serie A his most likely destination. Juventus have already been sounded out for a possible loan deal. (Daily Mirror)

Former Chelsea forward Oscar, football’s fifth-highest earner, is ready to take a huge pay cut to leave Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port and sign for Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have told Marseille they do not want to sell William Saliba, the defender who is currently on loan at the Stade Velodrome and has impressed in Ligue 1 this season. (Daily Mirror)

BURNLEY MIDFIELDER BID REBUFFED

Burnley’s offer for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana has been knocked back by the club, according to a report in France. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum after it was revealed he has an emotional attachment to the club. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa hope to be able to sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who is currently with Sheffield United on loan from AS Roma. (Daily Mirror)

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has lashed out at Dusan Vlahovic’s agents as tensions in the striker’s ongoing transfer saga ramped up. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to renew their efforts to sign Antonio Rudiger to a new contract. A previous £140,000-per-week offer was rejected. (Daily Mail)

Burnley are considering Andy Carroll as a replacement for Chris Wood. (Daily Mail)

Juventus have ruled out a loan move this month for Arsenal target Arthur Melo but would consider a permanent deal. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are maintaining contact with Lille over defender Sven Botman. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal youngster Stephy Mavididi is attracting interest from a trio of Premier League teams. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City hope to make Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle their next January loan signing after bringing in Cody Drameh from Leeds earlier this week. (Daily Mail)

Udinese are closing on a deal to sign out-of-favour Arsenal defender Pablo Mari on loan for the second half of the season. (Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is a target for Hatayspor and Alanyaspor this month. (Daily Mail)

Rangers are looking to beat fierce rivals Celtic to the signature of ES Setif and Algeria midfielder Ahmed Kendouci. (Daily Record)

Celtic could miss out on rumoured midfield target Zinedine Ferhat if they want to wait until the summer, with Trabzonspor showing interest in the Nimes player. (Daily Record)