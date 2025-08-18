Newcastle United are intensifying their efforts to secure the signature of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, TEAMtalk understands, as Alexander Isak continues to try and force through a move to Liverpool.

The Magpies, under Eddie Howe, view the 28-year-old Congolese international as a key addition to bolster their attacking options, with Isak on strike and pushing to leave.

Sources close to the negotiations for Wissa indicate that Newcastle have made initial approaches over a move, but Brentford are holding firm, reluctant to part ways with one of their prized assets.

Wissa, meanwhile, has openly expressed his desire to join Newcastle. He was left out of Brentford’s squad by manager Keith Andrews for their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest – a 3-1 defeat for the Bees.

Having joined Brentford from Lorient in 2021, he has become a vital cog in the Brentford setup, contributing with his pace, dribbling skills, and clinical finishing.

Last season, Wissa netted 19 goals in the league, helping Brentford secure a 10th place finish. However, with ambitions of competing at a higher level – potentially in European football – the striker is actively pushing for an exit from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Wissa’s representatives have been in talks with several clubs, but Newcastle’s project appears particularly appealing, given their recent investments and upward trajectory…

Brentford determined to keep Yoane Wissa

Brentford’s stance is complicated by the recent departure of star winger Bryan Mbeumo, who sealed a high-profile move to Manchester United earlier this window.

Losing two key attackers in quick succession would severely hamper the club’s squad depth, prompting the club to dig in their heels.

Insiders have confirmed that Brentford have slapped a hefty £60million price tag on Wissa, informing Newcastle that this is the minimum figure required to even initiate meaningful discussions.

Even at that valuation, a sale is far from assured, as the Bees prioritize squad stability over financial gain.

Adding another layer to the saga, Brentford have identified Celtic’s Daizen Maeda as a potential replacement.

The Japanese speedster, known for his relentless work rate and goal-scoring prowess in the Scottish Premiership, remains on their radar. There will be more to follow on this developing story from TEAMtalk later today.

However, any move for Maeda would be contingent upon Wissa’s departure, creating a domino effect in the market.

As the transfer deadline looms, Newcastle face a tough negotiation battle. Will they meet Brentford’s demands, or will Wissa’s dream move stall?

Fans on Tyneside are eagerly watching, hopeful that their club can land the dynamic forward to ignite their campaign and fill a void that could be left by Isak.

