Newcastle United are accelerating their pursuit of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, with sources informing TEAMtalk that a deal worth around £30million (€35m / $41m) could be finalized within the next 48 hours.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has long been a prime target for Newcastle, who see him as their new number one for the 2025-26 season. Sources state that Trafford, who agreed terms with the Magpies on a five-year contract last summer, has reaffirmed his desire to join Newcastle, setting the stage for a significant shake-up in the club’s goalkeeping ranks.

The proposed move casts uncertainty over the future of current first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope. The 33-year-old England international has been a stalwart for Newcastle since his arrival in 2022, but sources suggest the club is prepared to reposition him to accommodate Trafford’s arrival.

Intriguingly, Burnley could look to bring Pope back to Turf Moor, where he previously played before his £10m move to Newcastle. Leeds United are also monitoring Pope’s situation, potentially eyeing a move for the experienced keeper as they try to stay in the Premier League after promotion.

Newcastle’s urgency to secure Trafford reflects their ambition to build a squad capable of challenging for European qualification again next term.

The former Manchester City academy product is seen as a long-term investment with the potential to dominate between the posts for years to come. His agility, distribution and composure align with Eddie Howe’s vision for a modern goalkeeper.

Indeed, Trafford helped Burnley to break a host of records in the 2024-25 campaign as their defence went unrivalled in the Championship. They kept an unprecedented 12 clean sheets in a row and went the most minutes without conceding in Championship history (910), while Trafford himself conceded a record-breaking sum of only 16 goals in 45 league appearances.

Negotiations between Newcastle and Burnley are ongoing and advanced, with the Clarets holding firm on their valuation. If the deal is completed, it would mark a bold statement of intent from Newcastle.

Newcastle anticipate other clubs with Trafford swoop

Sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle are pushing through talks after being alerted to another Premier League side potentially making an approach for Trafford in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk has reported for over a year that the uncapped Englishman has been Howe’s number one choice, and Newcastle are edging closer to getting their man.

TEAMtalk revealed on February 12 that Newcastle were becoming confident of signing Trafford after learning he would like to make the move.

And on May 19 sources reaffirmed to us that Newcastle were tracking both Trafford and Spanish keeper Joan Garcia after deciding to replace Pope.

Garcia has since swapped Espanyol for Barcelona but this is not a major blow for Newcastle as they close in on top target Trafford.

Chelsea have shortlisted Trafford as a potential replacement for Robert Sanchez, but they look set to miss out on him to Newcastle.

