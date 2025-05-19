Newcastle United are ramping up efforts to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks, with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia and Burnley’s James Trafford two standout targets ahead of a pivotal summer window at St James’ Park.

TEAMtalk sources understand that Eddie Howe is keen to bring in fresh competition between the sticks, with long-term No.1 Nick Pope facing an uncertain future on Tyneside.

While Newcastle remain open to keeping the 33-year-old, the England international is unwilling to play a supporting role – a stance that has put rival Premier League clubs on red alert.

Garcia, 24, has been a standout performer in La Liga and is attracting serious interest from the Magpies, we can confirm.

Known for his lightning-quick reflexes and aerial dominance, the Spaniard is understood to be open to a Premier League switch, with Newcastle prepared to trigger his £21m release clause – which rises to £25m later in the window.

Sources close to Garcia, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa this summer, have told TEAMtalk a move to England is highly likely this summer, with Newcastle pushing hard. Howe is demanding a modern, proactive keeper to challenge for the No.1 shirt, and Garcia ticks all the boxes.

But he’s not the only name on the shortlist…

Newcastle remain keen on Burnley ace – sources

Burnley’s Trafford remains firmly on Newcastle’s radar. The 22-year-old is highly rated by Howe and has been followed closely since his Manchester City youth days.

TEAMtalk reported Newcastle’s interest in Trafford in June last year and although they were unable to agree a deal with Burnley at the time, it hasn’t waned.

Despite Burnley’s promotion, Trafford’s future at Turf Moor is far from certain – and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle believe he could still be prised away for the right price.

Trafford fits the long-term vision at St James’ Park and boasts valuable Premier League experience. Howe is understood to be a huge admirer, and with Pope’s status in limbo, the door is wide open for a new arrival to stake a claim.

Pope, for his part, remains a dependable figure, having made 27 league appearances this season, keeping eight clean sheets. But at his age, sitting on the bench isn’t on the agenda. Should Newcastle seal a deal for a new No.1, sources suggest Pope could actively pursue a move – and he will have interest from the Premier League.

As Newcastle prepare for a crucial summer window, the goalkeeper department could be the scene of one of their biggest shake-ups yet.

