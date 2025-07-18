Alexander Isak looked set to stay at Newcastle after Liverpool cooled their interest and turned to Hugo Ekitike, but a BOMBSHELL report now suggests the Magpies star could head elsewhere this summer.

The 25-year-old Swedish international is in the prime of his career and notched an outstanding 23 Premier League goals last season, trailing only Mo Salah in the scoring charts.

Isak’s mesmerising form captured the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, none more so than Liverpool, who approached Newcastle over a potential transfer earlier this week.

However, with Newcastle standing firm on their valuation of £150million, the Reds have since switched their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike instead.

Now, in a stunning turn of events, Isak has reportedly said YES to potentially joining Saudi club Al-Hilal, in what would no doubt be the biggest shock of the summer window.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who posted on X: “Understand Alexander Isak has given initial green light to start discussion for [a move to] Al-Hilal.

“Talks are ongoing between the Saudi club and [Isak’s] agents.”

Alexander Isak IS ‘open’ to joining Al-Hilal

Aouna gives more context to his post on X in a report for French outlet Foot Mercato, stating that Al-Hilal are prepared to do ‘crazy things’ to sign Isak this summer.

Aouna claims that Isak is ‘open to leaving’ Newcastle, and what’s more, is ‘open to moving to Saudi Arabia, to the club managed by Simone Inzaghi [Al-Hilal].’

“After approaching several strikers this summer, including Victor Osimhen and Darwin Nuñez, Al-Hilal appears to have finally found the right fit. However, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will resist the Saudi overtures,” the report adds.

However, Aouna also states that Newcastle are determined to keep Isak, so Al-Hilal would have to make a gargantuan offer to stand any chance of a deal.

If the Saudi side were to submit a bid of £150million it would seriously test Newcastle’s resolve, but there is another big factor to consider in all of this…

Al-Hilal are owned [75%] by the Saudi state-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF), who also own an 85% controlling stake in Newcastle.

Therefore, this means, if Aouna’s information is correct, that Newcastle’s owners are effectively preparing to launch a bid from one of their other clubs for arguably the Magpies’ best and most important players.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, and if other outlets and journalists weigh in on Isak’s potential move to Saudi.

