Newcastle United are stepping up efforts to secure a creative winger within the next week, with sources confirming the Magpies are determined to add a fresh attacking threat before the transfer window shuts.

Club officials are working on multiple fronts simultaneously as they seek to bolster Matthias Jaissle’s options in the final days of the market.

One name firmly under consideration is Anis Hadj Moussa. Newcastle have already carried out preliminary checks on the conditions of a potential deal for the talented Feyenoord forward, and sources close to the situation have revealed the player himself would be very keen on a switch to the Premier League.

The opportunity to test himself in England’s top flight is understood to hold strong appeal for the 23-year-old, who has impressed with his pace, dribbling and ability to create chances, while also winning 18 international caps for Algeria.

At the same time, the club have maintained regular contact with Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

The Moroccan international remains firmly on Newcastle’s radar and is another player who would be highly motivated by a move to St James’ Park.

Sources indicate it is still possible for the Magpies to prise Ezzalzouli away from Betis before the deadline, making him one to watch closely as the window draws to a close.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Newcastle on cusp of £50m deal for Man City maestro as Matthias Jaissle strikes gold

Jaissle wants new addition to Newcastle attack

Both targets offer the kind of directness and creativity Newcastle feel they currently lack on the flanks.

Hadj Moussa and Ezzalzouli are viewed as players capable of stretching defences and providing a threat in the final third – helping to bring Jaissle’s tactical vision to life.

While the club continue to explore other avenues, these two options have emerged as realistic possibilities that could be concluded relatively swiftly if the right terms can be agreed.

Indeed, our sources first reported on the interest in Ezzalzouli as far back as May when it first emerged they could lose Anthony Gordon.

With time running short, Newcastle’s hierarchy are pushing to add to Jaissle’s squad as quickly as possible.

Further talks are expected in the coming days as the club look to convert interest into concrete progress and ensure they strengthen their attacking ranks before the window closes, especially after losing the attacking threat posed by Gordon earlier this summer.

Newcastle have also been in talks with Lille over a deal for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, though, after having an initial offer knocked back, the Magpies have been left stunned by the French side’s huge valuation.

The Belgium international can play off either wing, though was more commonly seen playing through the middle for the Ligue 1 side last season.

Heading into the final days of the window, the focus at Newcastle is very much on strengthening Jaissle’s options, rather than depleting them further after what has been a summer of significant change on Tyneside.

For that reason, Newcastle have made it clear they will only consider a world-record fee for Lewis Hall, with sources revealing that chief suitors Manchester United are now instead exploring deals for five alternatives at left-back before the window shuts.