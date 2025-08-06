Newcastle identify FIVE Benjamin Sesko alternatives after star chooses Man Utd – sources

Newcastle United are sounding out alternatives to Benjamin Sesko after learning the RB Leipzig striker would rather join Manchester United, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the five players they are targeting.

Newcastle’s summer transfer plans have taken yet another dramatic turn as Slovenian sensation Sesko has informed the club of his preference for a move to Man Utd. The 22-year-old Bundesliga forward, who has been a prime target for Eddie Howe’s side, favours Old Trafford, forcing the Magpies to pivot to alternative options in their quest to bolster the attacking line.

With sources indicating that Newcastle still anticipate the departure of star striker Alexander Isak this window — amid interest from Liverpool and top European clubs — Howe is pushing for not one, but two new forwards to ensure depth and firepower for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Isak’s potential exit, valued at over £130million (€149m / $173m), would provide significant funds, but the club is eager to act swiftly before the August deadline.

Topping the revised shortlist is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who has openly expressed his desire to leave the Bees and is enthusiastic about a switch to St. James’ Park.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international, known for his pace and clinical finishing, could be available for around £40m (€46m / $53m), making him an attractive, immediate option. Negotiations are expected to accelerate given Wissa’s keenness.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, fresh off a stellar season and England Euro exploits, is another high-profile name. However, Villa are reluctant to part with their talisman without securing a suitable replacement, complicating any deal.

Watkins’ proven Premier League pedigree would be a coup, but Newcastle may need to table a bid exceeding £50m (€57m / $66.5m) to test Unai Emery’s resolve.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson features prominently too, offering youth and versatility at 24. Yet, his inconsistent form might make him a riskier bet.

Emerging talent Samu Aghehowa, the 21-year-old Porto striker, brings raw potential after an impressive stint in Portugal, while RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda rounds out the list. The Belgian speedster, 25, has dazzled in the Bundesliga, but Leipzig are adamant about not losing both Openda and Sesko in the same window, likely demanding a premium fee north of £60m (€69m / $80m).

Howe’s ambition reflects Newcastle’s post-takeover evolution, aiming to challenge the elite. As the window heats up, the Magpies’ ability to navigate these hurdles—club reluctances, player wills, and financial fair play—will define their season.

Fans await eagerly, hoping for a double striker swoop to signal true intent, and they need to bring in players to turn round what has been a very difficult window.

Newcastle busy searching for new No 9

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed on Tuesday that both Newcastle and Man Utd have identified Villa’s Watkins as a backup in the event one side misses out on Sesko.

The two clubs are shopping in the same striker market, as Man Utd took a look at both Jackson and Watkins before deciding on Sesko as their No 1 target.

Newcastle have had an offer for Sesko accepted, though Man Utd have increased their own bid and also agreed personal terms with the goalscorer.

Newcastle have already missed out on other top players such as Hugo Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo, Dean Huijsen and Joao Pedro, and Sesko could become the latest to head elsewhere.

A tough summer – Every player Newcastle have missed out on

By Samuel Bannister

Newcastle have endured a frustrating transfer window, missing out on several targets they’d have liked to sign.

“My wish was for us to do our business early and we certainly tried, but it wasn’t to be,” Eddie Howe admitted in July. “We’ve had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs. I’d be very open with that.

“That’s happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club. If we don’t get that, the transfer doesn’t work.”

So, who are the players who weren’t desperate to come to Newcastle?

Dean Huijsen – Newcastle were one of many clubs alerted to Huijsen after his impressive debut season in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but they had little chance of competing with Real Madrid once his heart was set on the £50m move to the Bernabeu.

“I wanted to be here from day one,” Huijsen said at his presentation. “Since Madrid called me, I didn’t have eyes for any other team… I arrive at the best club in the world.”

Liam Delap – Relegated from the Premier League with Ipswich Town, Delap became available via a £30m release clause. However, Chelsea won the race for his signature.

“You’ve just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out,” Delap said of his decision. “There are so many factors that go into it: I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before.”

Matheus Cunha – Newcastle believed they held the advantage in the race for Cunha thanks to qualifying for the Champions League, but Europe-less Man Utd beat them to it. Available for his £62.5m release clause, Cunha opted for Old Trafford.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand,” the ex-Wolves forward said. “But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.”

Bryan Mbeumo – Mbeumo was a top target for Newcastle, even though they eventually became concerned he’d be too expensive. Like Cunha, he made a move to Man Utd instead, bringing an end to his successful spell with Brentford.

“From the start, I wanted to join this massive club,” the winger insisted after his move.

Joao Pedro – Newcastle made a bid for Pedro towards the end of June, worth around £50m, but Brighton rejected it. Chelsea then came in with a £60m package, which was accepted.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and my dream was always to play for a big club and to win trophies,” the forward explained. “Chelsea have a great team, a young team and I think that’s why I came here.”

Hugo Ekitike – A Newcastle target since their first transfer window under Saudi ownership, Ekitike came back onto the club’s radar this summer and they saw a club-record £70m offer fail.

Instead, Liverpool won the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who would have been an ideal replacement for Alexander Isak – who, adding insult to injury, has been the subject of Liverpool’s next approach for the attacking department.

“It’s the best team in England and one of the best teams in the world. So yeah, it was Liverpool,” Ekitike explained.

James Trafford – Identified as Newcastle’s ideal long-term goalkeeping target, Trafford was the subject of a £27m bid by the Magpies. However, Manchester City had matching rights as part of the agreement they made when selling him to Burnley originally.

City ultimately made their own move for Trafford, who preferred to remain in the north west and re-joined the club whose academy he came through.

“I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” Trafford explained. “This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.”

Benjamin Sesko – Newcastle were the first to bid in the battle with Man Utd for Sesko – in fact going in with a second offer – but after originally being open to both proposals, the striker’s preference for the Red Devils has started to filter through.