Newcastle United are targeting RB Leipzig’s rising star Benjamin Sesko to replace centre-forward Alexander Isak but are having to navigate a complex transfer window marred by financial constraints.

Sources close to Newcastle have revealed to TEAMtalk that Sesko, a 22-year-old Slovenian striker, is keen on a move to St James’ Park, with the allure of the Premier League proving a significant factor. However, the Magpies’ ambitions are being tested by Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which have limited their financial flexibility.

Reports suggest Newcastle are ready to ‘go big’ in their pursuit of Sesko, but sources have informed TEAMtalk that it is not that simple.

Leipzig are hoping for £65-70m (up to €80m / $94m) for Sesko, and Newcastle are currently struggling to find the PSR headroom to make that work.

The potential acquisition of Sesko, who scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga last season, hinges on Newcastle’s ability to raise funds.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday morning that Isak wants to leave Newcastle this summer as he feels the club cannot match his ambitions, with this information later confirmed by the likes of Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Craig Hope and Alex Crook.

Newcastle are braced for offers exceeding £130m (€149m / $175m) for star striker Isak. He has been linked with clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Al-Hilal, but it is Liverpool who are in the box seat – and they CAN afford a deal by selling up to seven players.

Despite Newcastle’s strong hope of retaining the Swede, talks over a new contract have collapsed, leaving the door open for his departure.

Isak’s sale could provide the financial muscle needed to secure Sesko and bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle’s interest in Sesko underscores their intent to maintain a potent attacking unit, even if Isak departs. Sesko’s physicality, clinical finishing, and versatility make him an ideal fit for Howe’s high-pressing system.

Yet, the club’s PSR struggles have forced a delicate balancing act, with financial prudence taking precedence. Sources indicate that while Newcastle are reluctant to lose Isak, whose 23 Premier League goals last season were pivotal, a blockbuster offer could force their hand.

Newcastle could undergo big striker changes

Fans are divided, with many hoping Isak stays but also excited by Sesko’s potential. The coming weeks will be crucial as Newcastle weigh up their options.

A successful sale of Isak could unlock the funds to land Sesko, but it risks disrupting the team’s cohesion and losing one of the world’s best strikers.

As the transfer window heats up, Newcastle’s hierarchy face a defining moment in their quest to compete at the Premier League’s top table.

Newcastle, who are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will likely have to compete with Man Utd for Sesko. Sources revealed to TEAMtalk a week ago that Ruben Amorim’s side are ready to accelerate their move for the Bundesliga hitman after missing out on other strikers such as Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils want to give Amorim a new No 9 to replace Rasmus Hojlund and have set their sights on Sesko.

Newcastle transfer news: Isak latest; second big exit

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has assessed Man Utd’s chances of completing a stunning move for Isak.

Newcastle would hate to lose another electric forward in the same transfer window, but that is not completely out of the question.

One of Isak’s fellow attackers is on Arsenal’s shortlist, as per Gunners insider Charles Watts.

