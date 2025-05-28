Newcastle United are plotting moves for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they look to build a squad capable of fighting at the top of the Premier League table.

The Magpies have announced that sporting director Paul Mitchell is set to leave at the end of the season, and Eddie Howe will have a leading say in recruitment this summer.

Newcastle are in a strong position to attract top players to the club after qualifying for the Champions League and reinforcements in attack and defence are on Howe’s to-do list.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are preparing to launch ‘bids’ for Mbeumo and Guehi as they look to make the duo their first statement signings of the summer.

The report adds that Newcastle’s shortlist has been finalised, a budget is ready and they are ‘good to go’ and attack the market.

Howe wants to add ‘speed’ to his squad and Mbeumo certainly has that in abundance. As for Guehi, Newcastle failed with a January approach for the centre-back, after having multiple bids rejected last summer, and are set to reignite their interest.

Mbeumo is a ‘long-standing’ target for the Magpies and would cost between £50m and £60m, it’s claimed, while Guehi could cost as much as £70m, per other reports.

Newcastle face competition for top two targets

When asked about transfer business in a recent press conference, Newcastle boss Howe emphasized that the club must be in a position to act quickly.

“Speed is key for us,” said Howe. “I’ve reiterated that many times internally. Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very, very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long.

“That’s always been my thought and my message on recruitment because you can have a period where you think you’ve got time, but then you can look around very quickly and realise that that time has elapsed and you have missed opportunities that you won’t get again.

“That’s what we’ll be trying, but obviously the reality of that is it’s not always in your hands. But we’ll be doing our best to do things early.”

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on May 7 that Newcastle are in pole position to sign Mbeumo this summer, despite rival interest from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has notched a very impressive 20 goals and nine assists this season and is expected to take on a new challenge next term.

Newcastle’s interest in Guehi is no secret, but they could face competition for his signature. In an update on May 20, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti stated that Inter Milan are big admirers of the England star and could launch a bid of their own.

Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are also admirers of Guehi.

The 24-year-old’s Palace contract expires in 2026, so it’s very likely he leaves this summer, despite Oliver Glasner’s side winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Europa League.

