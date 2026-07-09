Newcastle announce signing of Guimaraes replacement with £51m sensation set to follow

Newcastle United have confirmed the arrival of Dutch talent Sean Steur from Ajax, and he could be followed to St James’ Park by breakout World Cup star Johan Manzambi after an ‘agreement’ was reached.

Newcastle have already sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a £100million deal this summer, and Bruno Guimaraes could leave next. David Ornstein has revealed that Guimaraes has informed Newcastle chiefs of his desire to join Arsenal.

We confirmed on Thursday morning that Arsenal are set to launch an improved bid for Guimaraes worth £80m after having offers worth £55m and £60m rejected by Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle have moved quickly to replace the Brazil star, signing Steur for £23m and tying him down to a five-year contract.

Steur is only 18 years old but is viewed as Ajax’s best midfield talent since Frenkie de Jong. AZ’s Kees Smit has been the Dutch midfielder making all the headlines over the past year, but Newcastle feel Steur’s potential is just as high.

The Netherlands U19 international said: “It’s an incredible feeling to be here. It’s a giant club in the Premier League and it was always my dream to play in the best league in the world, so this is really exciting.

“I was at home at Ajax – I joined when I was seven and I leave with only good memories, but when a club like Newcastle comes for you, it’s really hard to say no. The last few days have gone fast and I’m very happy to join.

“I’m a player who likes to get on the ball and play forward all the time. I’m happy playing between the lines and I feel I have a lot of energy in my game. I just want to win.”

Steur, who will wear the No 14 shirt, becomes Newcastle’s third summer signing, following the captures of Bazoumana Toure and Ewen Jaouen.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Swiss sensation Manzambi is poised to become Newcastle’s fourth arrival of the transfer window.

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‘Full agreement’ for fourth Newcastle capture

Plettenberg wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Newcastle and SC Freiburg have reached a full agreement over the transfer of Johan Manzambi worth €60m [£51m].

‘All agreed between the clubs. #NUFC are now finalising the final details of the agreement with Manzambi. Long-term contract prepared.

‘Aston Villa were also in the race following Amadou Onana’s ACL injury, but Newcastle are the clear favourites. Manzambi, who is currently injured, remains fully focused on the World Cup.’

Manzambi has also been linked with Manchester United, but it is Newcastle who have been successful in landing him.

The 20-year-old is a hugely exciting talent, having become Freiburg’s best player and managed five goal contributions in four matches for Switzerland at the World Cup.

We revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle are aiming to sign Steur and Manzambi in a brilliant triple deal, and two of those moves are now complete.