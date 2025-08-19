Newcastle United are exploring a move for Jorgen Strand Larsen, who Wolves could reluctantly sell, after the Magpies have hit obstacles in their pursuit of another potential Alexander Isak replacement – Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

TEAMtalk understands that the Magpies are actively exploring fresh avenues to bolster their forward line, with star striker Isak on strike and refusing to feature amid contract disputes and his desire to join Liverpool.

Source state that Newcastle have turned their attention to Wolves’ Norwegian powerhouse Strand Larsen – viewed as a viable alternative to their primary target, Wissa.

Sources close to the negotiations reveal that Newcastle’s pursuit of Wissa has hit a significant roadblock.

Brentford, already reeling from the high-profile departure of Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United earlier this window, are digging in their heels. The Bees view Wissa as indispensable, especially after losing their dynamic Cameroonian winger, who netted 12 goals last season.

Despite Newcastle’s persistent interest in Wissa and the player going nuclear with his attempts to force through a move with his recent social media antics, Brentford’s stance remains firm: no sale without an astronomical fee and a replacement in the building.

That has led to Eddie Howe’s side exploring other options, and that’s where Wolves ace Strand Larsen comes in…

Wolves could reluctantly sanction shock sale – sources

Strand Larsen, the 25-year-old who joined Wolves from Celta Vigo last summer on an initial loan, before the move was made permanent for £23million in July, has shown flashes of brilliance in the Premier League.

Standing at 6ft 4in, his aerial prowess and clinical finishing make him an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s high-pressing system. However, prising him away from Molineux won’t be straightforward.

Wolves are themselves thin on attacking depth following a string of injuries and underwhelming performances from their current options.

Manager Vítor Pereira is eager to grant Strand Larsen a consistent starting role to unlock his potential, having scored 14 goals in his debut Premier League campaign.

It would come as a shock for Wolves to part ways with Strand Larsen after only agreeing a permanent deal for him a month ago. That said, the door isn’t entirely shut. Wolves are actively scouring the market for reinforcements, with links to several European forwards.

Should they secure a new signing before the deadline, it could open negotiations for Strand Larsen, potentially in a deal worth around £30million.

Newcastle, backed by their Saudi owners, have the financial muscle to push this deal through, but time is ticking.

For now, Wissa remains the primary target acquisition- a versatile forward who bagged 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last term. Yet, with Isak’s standoff escalating and Brentford’s resolve unyielding, pivoting to Strand Larsen might be the pragmatic move.

As the window enters its final throes, Newcastle fans hold their breath, hoping for a striker who can ignite their top-four ambitions.

IN FOCUS: Strand Larsen vs Wissa, 2024/25